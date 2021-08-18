Best cheap car insurance in Hollywood for 2021

Hollywood, Florida is home to 151,000 inhabitants. Although the community is relatively small, having the best car insurance in Hollywood is important given the highest number of elderly accidents in the country occur in Florida. Even though you’re not at fault for an accident, Florida is a no-fault state, which means you’ll be responsible for your own medical bills. Make sure you have enough car insurance coverage in Hollywood to protect you financially in the event of an accident.

In addition, 20% of drivers can drive illegally without auto insurance. Based on the factors mentioned, car insurance premiums in Hollywood are high. Quadrant Information Services’ recent Bankrate Quote Study found that the average annual cost of auto insurance in Hollywood is $ 1,523 for a minimum and $ 3,077 for full auto insurance. To help you save on some of the highest auto insurance rates in the country, we looked at 20 area auto insurance companies to find carriers with the lowest rates and the best customer quality, offering many discounts.

Best Car Insurance Companies in Hollywood

The following four carriers have the cheapest auto insurance in Hollywood as well as high rankings in the JD Power Customer Satisfaction Survey.

Insurance company JD Power Score Average annual premium for minimum coverage Average annual premium for full coverage Geico 823 / 1,000 $ 1,028 $ 2,457 State farm 848/1000 $ 1,297 $ 2,440 Allstate 846/1000 $ 1,470 $ 2,972 Progressive 822/1000 $ 1,737 $ 3,068

Geico

For the cheapest basic auto insurance, consider requesting a quote from Geico. Geico joins forces with large organizations in the region to offer exclusive rates to employees and members, which could save you on your auto insurance premiums. In addition, there are 16 discounts available which can potentially save you up to 25%. Bundling policies or vehicles, qualifying as a safe driver, or owning a vehicle with security and / or anti-theft equipment are just a few ways.

State farm

State Farm offers comprehensive coverage at the lowest cost of the four major carriers at $ 2,440 per year. State Farm’s minimum coverage is on average half the price, but only reimburses losses suffered by other parties. Comprehensive coverage also adds reimbursement for losses suffered by your vehicle. In addition to cheap comprehensive auto insurance, State Farm leads JD Power’s 2021 Customer Satisfaction Insurance Study with a score of 848.

Allstate

Allstate auto insurance premium averages are higher than State Farm and Geico, but your results may be better depending on personal factors such as driving record and the discounts you’re entitled to. If you’re looking for the convenience of managing your policy or filing a claim, Allstate is hard to beat. The carrier has agents and offices across Hollywood as well as a complete function mobile app to manage your policy at any time.

Progressive

Progressive shines when it comes to finding the best deal as easily as possible. the Name your price tool allows you to budget for auto insurance and tells you how much auto insurance your target cost allows you to purchase. Plus, you can get a quote right from the Progressive website and see what other carriers will charge for the same level of coverage, saving you time while shopping for auto insurance.

The cheapest auto insurance in Hollywood

The four carriers reviewed not only offer the best car insurance in Hollywood, but they are also the cheapest and largest in the city. For comparison, the average cost of auto insurance in Florida for full coverage is $ 2,364 per year. Hollywood premiums are higher, but you may be able to find lower rates by comparing quotes and taking advantage of carrier discounts.

If you prefer to work with a local agent with a physical office, State Farm and Allstate are both well represented in Hollywood. Otherwise, Progressive’s mobile app and website are complete. State Farm and Allstate’s online presence is also quite robust. For the best value for money, Geico’s coverage is inexpensive but customer service is readily available and a claim settlement can be made online, through the Geico mobile app, or by calling the claims hotline.

Hollywood Insurance Requirements

One of the easiest ways to save on your auto insurance bill is to reduce the amount of insurance you buy. However, it is important to ask yourself if having less car insurance is a good idea. Lower limits mean that you will be personally responsible for any exceeding of the limit.

that of hollywood minimum automobile insurance requirements are:

Personal Injury Protection (PIP): $ 10,000

Liability for property damage (PDL) per accident: $ 10,000

Liability for bodily injury is not required in Florida, but drivers must prove their ability to pay damages under “Financial Liability Law”. If a driver purchases auto insurance to meet the law, the minimum requirements are:

$ 10,000 civil liability for bodily injury per person

Liability for bodily injury of $ 20,000 per accident

Coverage for uninsured motorists must be offered but may be refused in writing. Drivers can opt out of BI coverage and prove their financial responsibility within the 10/20 BI limits by other ways. Only drivers who can prove a net worth of at least $ 40,000 are eligible to do so and must provide a notarized copy of a financial statement to prove their eligibility.

Hollywood Auto Insurance Discounts

Since auto insurance in Hollywood can cost you up to $ 3,000 a year on average, even finding a 10% discount comes down to $ 300 in your pocket. Some discounts offered by most carriers include:

Switching: Insurance companies may offer you a discount for the change to close the deal. The discount usually applies for the first year, but could save you money while you build a history with the carrier for further discounts.

Insurance companies may offer you a discount for the change to close the deal. The discount usually applies for the first year, but could save you money while you build a history with the carrier for further discounts. Safe driver: Avoiding tickets, accidents and claims can save you the most money. Drive safely and defensively, and your savings may increase over time.

Avoiding tickets, accidents and claims can save you the most money. Drive safely and defensively, and your savings may increase over time. Driver Safety Course: Completing an approved driver safety course can make you a better and safer driver and can earn you up to three years of savings.

Completing an approved driver safety course can make you a better and safer driver and can earn you up to three years of savings. Grouping: Purchase home and auto insurance from the same insurance company to get a potential discount on both policies.

Methodology

Bankrate uses Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2021 rates for all zip codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, DC Rates shown are based on a 40 year old male and female driver with a clean driving record, credit and the following comprehensive coverage limits:

$ 100,000 liability for bodily injury per person

$ 300,000 in civil liability for bodily injury per accident

Civil liability for property damage of $ 50,000 per accident

$ 100,000 in bodily injury caused by an uninsured motorist per person

$ 300,000 in uninsured bodily injury per accident to a motorist

$ 500 collision deductible

Global deductible of $ 500

To determine the minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets the requirements of each state. Our example drivers own a 2019 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week, and travel 12,000 miles a year.

These are sample rates and should only be used for comparison purposes. Your quotes may be different.