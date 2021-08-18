A Fantastic Trip to Hogwarts – Manila Newsletter





Calling all Potterheads! The franchise’s first film, Harry Potter and the Wizards’ Stone, marks its 20th anniversary next November. A wonderful way to celebrate is to pray for more relaxed restrictions, wish for a safer way to travel, and plan a visit to Warner Bros. Studio Tour in London. We were fortunate enough to visit before the pandemic started and it was definitely a dream come true for me. London travel restrictions: what you need to know

All visitors must provide a negative test taken within the last 72 hours and complete a passenger tracing form before arriving in the UK. We advise you to regularly check the guidelines as they change based on concerns related to the pandemic. Beginning of the journey

We were already in London when we decided to buy tickets for the tour on viator.com. The cost for the full day tour is around 90 GBP or around 6000 P per person. A Harry Potter themed bus picked us up from a bus station near King’s Cross station. Along the way, the movie Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone was screened on the bus, which is a nice aperitif of what to expect on this visit. The bus ride to Leavesden, Watford, took about an hour so we couldn’t finish the movie. Inside the workshop

The tour begins when the huge doors to the Great Hall open for everyone to enter. I suggest you put the smartphone down, enjoy the experience and take pictures afterwards. See and feel how Harry and his friends dined and remember many unforgettable scenes from the movies. Further inside you’ll find movie sets, Professor Dumbledore’s office, and TV screens showing how the Harry Potter films were made. As you continue, you will have the opportunity to see how Quidditch is played, Tom Riddles’ tombstone and the Forbidden Forest. Explore the forest and observe creatures like the unicorn and the terrifying acromantula (a giant magical species of spider). Tucked away in a huge area of ​​the studio is the train station where you will find the Hogwarts Express. Take photos, walk inside the train, and see the coaches where Harry and his friends have stayed in several movies. In the middle of the tour, visit the caf backlot, which offers a chance to eat and taste butter beer! It’s just something you have to do as Potterhead. After refueling with food, you will see and experience 4 Privet Drive, which is Harry’s home away from Hogwarts. Enter the house, take photos and return to the cinema. Our last stop was the gift shop where you can buy souvenirs and gifts for Potter fans at home. We took the tourist bus around 7pm and headed back to Kings Cross. I was cold, tired, but happy and satisfied. It was a long, rainy trip to town, but well worth it. Let us all pray, plan and prepare for this long awaited freedom. Potter fan or not, this trip is well worth it.



