Why LA Officials Say Outside Sites Need COVID Mask Rules





Hoping to gain traction in the battle against the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus, health officials across California have recommended or required residents to wear face coverings when in public places. interiors. Los Angeles County went further on Tuesday, issuing a new ordinance that, starting at the end of the week, will require people to mask themselves when attending large outdoor events such as concerts, concerts, festivals and sports games, whether or not they have been vaccinated against COVID-19. The mandate would apply to large-scale events in a multitude of venues, including Dodger Stadium, Hollywood Bowl, LA Coliseum and Rose Bowl. Health experts have long argued that overcrowded indoor public spaces pose a particularly high risk of coronavirus transmission, especially for those who are not vaccinated. But the new LA counties order is a step beyond and, officials say, reflects the dangers posed by Delta, which has fueled a sharp increase in cases and hospitalizations in the past two months. Why the rules of the mask for the outside? If you find yourself in crowded areas outside, for whatever reason, you should consider wearing a mask, Orange County deputy health worker Dr Regina Chinsio-Kwong said in a briefing. last week. Although transmission of the coronavirus is less common outdoors than indoors, it is possible to think about how people can smell second-hand smoke outdoors, Chinsio-Kwong said. We unfortunately cannot smell COVID, she said. But it lingers in the air, so it’s still possible to catch COVID when you’re outdoors and in close contact or at least near others, and attending social events where people are spitting, singing. , cough, sneeze directly into the air you breathe. LA County officials have highlighted these concerns. As the highly infectious Delta variant continues to spread, wearing masks regardless of vaccination status indoors and in crowded places, including during outdoor mega-events, reduces the risk of getting infected. and transmit COVID-19, the public health ministry said in a statement. Tuesday evening. What does the command say? The ordinance, which takes effect Thursday at 11:59 p.m., applies to outdoor events that draw crowds of more than 10,000 people. In these cases, participants should wear face masks at all times, except when actively eating or drinking, the command indicates. It is further defined as the limited time during which the mask can be briefly removed for eating or drinking, after which it must be immediately put back on. LA counties decide to enforce masking at outdoor events of this size, a step beyond what the state mandates. According to the California Department of Public Health, masks are mandatory for everyone, regardless of immunization status, in only a handful of indoor environments, such as K-12 schools, healthcare facilities, and on public transportation. What are the risks ? Officials say the vast majority of those affected by the latest wave of COVID are unvaccinated, and recent data asserts that fully vaccinated people are highly protected against severe COVID-19. But with the rise of the Delta variant, it is no longer considered uncommon for people who are fully vaccinated while remaining generally healthy to become infected and able to pass the virus on to others. The Delta variant is at least twice as transmissible as the previous dominant strain, Alpha, and can produce up to 1,000 times the viral load in the upper throat, Dr.Anthony Fauci, the top US government expert in infectious diseases, noted Last week. This is the reason why you have such a huge increase in transmissibility, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2021-08-18/masks-at-dodger-stadium-hollywood-bowl-why-officials-say-outdoor-venues-need-covid-rules The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos