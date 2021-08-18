10 Bollywood movies that portray the brother-sister bond like never before





Raksha Bandhan 2021: Before Rasha Bandhan, we brought you some amazing movies that will make you cry or ROFL. Find out below:

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Office: Raksha Bandhan 2021: The bond between a sibling is more fighting and less talking. However, in this silence they never fail to support each other and flaunt this beautiful relationship, Bollywood is two steps ahead. The filmmakers script every aspect of the brother-sister connection perfectly, even if the film isn’t based on them. This year Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on August 22, before that we brought you some amazing movies that will make you cry or ROFL. Find out below: Dil Dhadakne Do Starring Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra as Mehra’s siblings, teaches us to stick with your brother through thick or thin. Hum Sat-Sath Hain The film is about three brothers who never overturn the older brother’s decision. The two younger siblings go against their mother for their older brother’s right. No one killed Jessica This film is based on a real-life incident where a sister seeks justice for the murder of her older sister despite all that is strange. Jaane Tu … Ya Jaane Naa Starring Genelia D’Souza, Imran Khan and Prateik Babbar, the film is essentially about two BFFs. However, the brother-sister bond (Prateik-Genelia) is rather well directed. The film shows how two siblings understand each other more than anyone else. Dhanak The film is based on a girl who takes her blind brother out of town so that she can heal his eyes. The journey of two siblings is filled with obstacles, laughter, innocence and courage to travel alone in the desert of Rajasthan. Apne The film stars the three generations of the Deol family, Dharmendra, Sunny and Bobby Deol. Boom Boom Bole The film is an adaptation of the 1997 Iranian film Children of Heaven. The movie is about siblings named Pinu and Rimzim who share a pair of school shoes. The story of a boy who does his best to win a shoe for his sister. Iqbal It is the story of a boy named Iqbal who aspires to be a cricketer despite being dumb and deaf. In the film, he fulfills his dream of playing for the Indian national cricket team. However, in her journey to overcome obstacles, her sister, tried on by Shweta Prasad, has become her confidante, supporter, teacher and cheerleader. My brother Nikhil “Until death do us part, this quote explains the whole story of a brother-in-law. In the film, Nikhil is diagnosed with HIV, which brings waves to his life. Because of this, her relationship with her parents worsens, however, it is her sister Anamika who helps her come to terms with the truth and live with it. The journey of the brother and sister to Nikhil’s death is filled with overwhelming emotions. Josh The film is based on siblings (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Shah Rukh Khan) who share a very close bond and never break relationships with each other. However, as the film progresses, Aishwarya falls in love with a guy from the rival gang. The journey of the siblings leaves an integral impact on their lives. Posted by:

Niharika Sanjeeiv

