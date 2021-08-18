The family behind iconic Planet Hollywood brand presents the Breakfast Club, a next-generation neighborhood restaurant





ANGELS, August 18, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Hotel Tycoon Robert Comte and his son, Robbie earl, today announced that they are launching The Breakfast club, located at 1600 Vine, a known hive of content creativity in Angels. The interactive dining destination is meant to be a culturally inclusive environment and community where guests’ imaginations come to life. The Breakfast Club is designed to be a supportive and welcoming environment to nurture and encourage participation in the economy of creators. The menu will give customers access to a nostalgic breakfast menu while providing an authentic environment for digital creators to create their content for platforms like TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and other social media platforms, and connect with their fans and peers. The Breakfast Club unveiled the highly anticipated cereal and ice cream bar, which features iconic flavors, including vegan options. The breakfast-to-go mecca also includes a gourmet coffee bar and bakery serving homemade pastries, muffins, and banana bread, a selection of gluten-free baked goods offering options for people with dietary restrictions. The multi-tiered grand opening will follow soon with a full menu offering guests breakfast, lunch and dinner including dishes such as “Tomahawk Steak & Eggs,” Whole chicken and waffles “,” Ricotta Pancake “and options. Meat-free such as the Beyond Burger, Beyond the Sausage Sandwich and more. The team of award-winning chefs and designers have created a place not only to sate the appetite, but also to stimulate all the senses. menus and customer service approach are uniquely designed to push the boundaries of normal dining. Breakfast Club’s giant bird cages, donut wall, oversized cereal box facilities and iconic the panda bear. “At the Breakfast Club, we focus on the art of hospitality, breakfast nostalgia and inviting the ever-growing community of digital creators to find a home in our establishment. Our goal was to build a restaurant. worthy of being the center of digital culture, to inspire creativity while serving great food and drink ”, said Robbie earl, founder of the Breakfast Club. “Our work with creators like MrBeast, Larray and Tana Mongeau on their virtual brands demonstrates the incredible relevance and relativity that today’s creators have with their audiences. We build on that experience with The Breakfast Cluba space that creators can enjoy and use as a backdrop to express themselves. “ Open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, guests can take advantage of this new neighborhood hot spot, whether it’s grabbing a quick espresso and keeping up with the morning news, discussing business while on the go. have lunch or relax with an early evening cocktail or with friends after dinner. With a personality designed to enhance the guest experience, The Breakfast Club will serve parties of any size, from date nights and birthdays to private parties and large groups. “For 30+ years the Planet Hollywood brand has been recognized as an authority on entertainment and popular culture and has spanned restaurants and bars to hotels and games. Now, with The Breakfast Club, Robbie and I look forward to a new chapter in the legacy with the next generation of designers and we are excited to see where this brand will take us, ”said Robert Comte, founder of Earl Enterprises. The new restaurant includes indoor and outdoor seating. The Breakfast Club restaurant is currently open 7 days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and the Breakfast bar is open daily from 8h00. TheBreakfast Club looks forward to presenting fresh offerings at the flagship location at 1600 Vine Street Hollywood, CA. Breakfast Club menu offerings are also available on UberEats, GrubHub, and DoorDash. Follow us on Instagram @thebreakfastclubla. About the Breakfast Club:

The Breakfast Club is a restaurant and epicenter of the world’s best digital creators, located in the heart of Hollywood at 1600 Vineyard. Founded by Robbie earl, who is also the co-founder of Virtual Dining Concepts, (VDC) Earl draws his vast experience from working with mega-influencers like MrBeast, Larray and Tana Mongeau, who have all launched brands with Earl in the virtual space, to create a dynamic, interactive and creator-friendly space for real-world creators. The Breakfast Club is a culturally inclusive environment and community where guests’ creativity and imagination come to life. The nostalgic menu offers generous portions that will satisfy everyone’s cravings, from traditional egg dishes, homemade waffles, mouth-watering salads to an offer for vegan lovers. The authentic environment will welcome digital creators to create their content for platforms like TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, etc. and connect with their fans and peers.http://www.breakfastclub.la/ MEDIA CONTACT

