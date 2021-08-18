We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert tops this week TV, streaming concerts

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Covid cases may be on the rise, but the We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert will take place on Saturday, August 21 in Central Park – and around the world via CNN. The festivities begin at 5 p.m., with artists including Paul Simon, Andrea Bocelli, Journey, the Killers, LL Cool J, Babyface, Jon Batiste, the New York Philharmonic, Barry Manilow, Earth, Wind & Fire and the duets of Bruce Springsteen and Patti Smith and Santana with Rob Thomas.

Two singers who performed Aretha Franklin this year – Jennifer Hudson (Respect) and Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha) are also on the bill. Hudson tells us that she’s thrilled to be just among the people and to celebrate through the music and to perform, because we haven’t performed for too many people live in the last year, and this miss. I look forward to it so much and I love to see people come together in kindness. Hope the sun is shining and it’s really hot, because Aretha and I love the heat!

Other events (subject to change) …

FRIDAY, AUGUST. 20

The Dead and Companys Tour broadcasts continue at 7:30 p.m. from Citi Field in New York City. Tickets via nugs.net. The group will also air shows this week from Philadelphia (Saturday August 21), Bethel, NY (Monday August 23) and Darien Center, NY (Wednesday August 25).

Switchfoot celebrates the release of their new album, interrobang, with a streaming concert at 8 p.m. Tickets via switchfoot.com.

New York rocker Jesse Malin performs an acoustic virtual set in store for Hear We Are Vinyl in Studio City, Calif., At 8 p.m., along with a question-and-answer session, via rolllivestudios.com.

The Chicagos Matthew Skoller plays the blues at 8:45 p.m. Tickets via nosconcerts.live.

Lyle Lovett is back online In Conversation and Song with fellow singer-songwriter Terry Allen at 9 p.m. ET. Tickets via lylelovett.com.

The Greyboy Allstars play their 1997 album A Town Called Earth in its entirety at 9 p.m. San Diego. Tickets via nugs.net.

Connecticut Hard Rockers Steelheart play live from Dallas at 11:30 p.m. Tickets via dreamtage.live.

SATURDAY, AUGUST. 21

Metalcore star Ricky Hoover takes the stage for the first time in nearly a decade with his new band, Ov Sulfur, at 3 p.m. in Las Vegas. Tickets via veeps.com.

The always wonderful Antibalas takes place at 7 p.m. from SummerStage in Central Park. Watch for free via launchglobal.co or cityparksfoundation.org. or the SummerStage channel on Launch TV.

Rapper LTtheMonk celebrates his new album with a virtual performance at 7 p.m. Tickets via bandsintown.com.

The Central Vermont Chamber Music Festival returns with another livestream at 7:30 p.m., featuring works by Beethoven, Haydn and Vaughan Williams. Tickets via mandolin.com.

Stevie Wonder, Common and Brittany Howard are among the musical performers attending the 7th Stand UP to Cancer Telethon at 8 p.m. at over 60 outlets including ABC, NBC, CBS and Fox. Other celebrities involved include Matthew McConaughey, Jennifer Garner, Tony Hale, Chandra Wilson and more. Check the local station listings.

The Goo Goo Dolls Robby Takac performs an Acoustic Space Stumble 3 concert to benefit Music is Art at 8 p.m. Tickets via stageit.com.

The critically acclaimed Cash Box Kings play virtually at 8:45 pm Tickets via nosconcerts.live.

Full lineup at the Grand Ole Opry includes Brett Young, the War and Treaty, the Del McCoury Band and Calista Clark at 9 p.m. and again at midnight via cercleallaccess.com.

Travis Tritt guests on Talking in Circles with Clint Black at 10pm via cercleallaccess.com.

SUNDAY AUGUST. 22

The quintet of the Los Angeles boy group Why Dont We performs live from their hometown at 3pm. Tickets via sessionslive.com.

Japans LArc-en-Ciel celebrates its 30th anniversary with a live Lappy Birthday concert at 7:30 am, recorded in May as the band launched their final tour. Tickets via veeps.com.

Old Dominion will be featured in the PBS Front and Center series. Check the listings for the time and station.

Melissa Etheridge, with wife Linda Wallem, will air a performance at 6 p.m. and again on Monday, August 23. Tickets via etheridgetv.com/lindaandme.

Goldford will switch, virtually, at 8 p.m. and again on August 29. Tickets via mandolin.com.

TUESDAY, AUGUST. 24

Veteran producer-remixer Jellybean Benitez hosts a two-day live broadcast Feel the Spirit … at 4 p.m. and again on Wednesday, August 25, for free via twitch.tv/jellybeanBenitez.

Bowling For Soups Jaret Reddick is playing and talking about the band’s songs at 5:05 pm. Tickets via stageit.com.

WEDNESDAY AUGUST. 25

Halsey presents her new album, If I Cant Have Love, I Want Power – produced by nine-inch studs Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross – with an IMAX performance of the same title in theaters across the metro area. Visit loveandpower.com/imax for locations and tickets.

Garth Brooks, Luke Combs, Reba McEntire, Gladys Knight Darius Rucker and many more will greet the late Charley Pride at 8 p.m. during the CMT Giants concert. Baseball Hall of Fame member Nolan Ryan and Prides’ widow Rozene and son Dion will also appear.

Singer-trombonist Aubrey Logan celebrates new album release at 9pm. Tickets via veeps.com.

Country singer Sarah Darling performs live at 9 p.m. at Basement East in Nashville. Tickets via dreamtage.live.

R&B singer Samoht plans to reinterpret and revamp his debut project, Mxxnwave, in a special performance at 9 p.m. Tickets via nocapshows.com.

THURSDAY, AUGUST. 26

Seattle-raised Joe Kye brings his violin and looping vocals to a virtual concert, in collaboration with visual artist Molly Mendoza at 10:30 p.m. mandolin.com.

Music in the Vineyards in Inglenook presents two quartet pieces for piano and strings, including the world premiere of a composition by Raja Orr, at 10:30 pm Tickets via nosconcerts.live.