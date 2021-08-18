Britney Spears Explains Her Topless Posting Frenzy





The singer posted some topless photos recently on his verified Instagram account. In the shots, she covers her bare breasts with her hands. In a series of Spears photos explained in the caption, “I haven’t had a job in a week … and I’m not pregnant … I have boobs in these photos because I ate food.” “Before I show you more photos of my body… I want you to understand how I feel about the exposure of my skin !!!!” Spears wrote. “In my opinion, it’s pretty twisted the immediate response when a woman is hot and wants to lose a diaper… no… I’m not talking about a strip club or a performance… just on a practical scale of be in your car and realize that you are wearing a stupid long sleeve shirt in the summer !!!! “ She went on to write that she is posting the topless photos “because I was born naked in this world and I honestly feel like the weight of the world has been on my shoulders and it made me see myself. this way !!!!” “I wanted to see myself in a lighter … naked way … like the way I was born and for me, thinking back to my photos when I take photos, it’s insane, the psychology of seeing me in my purest form is a testament to this pain … hurt … tears … and heavy burdens are not who I am, “she wrote. “I am a woman … a beautiful … sensitive woman who needs to look at me in my purest form !!!” Spears is currently engaged in a battle to end the ten-plus-year guardianship that was put in place after concerns about his mental health. In her topless post, she mentions support for the #FreeBritney movement that sprang up to support this battle. August 9 Spears wrote in a caption of a video showing a cut avocado that she was planning to post less because “the news was pretty nasty telling horrible, nasty lies about me.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/08/18/entertainment/britney-spears-topless-photos-trnd/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

