Comcast and ViacomCBS to launch SkyShowtime Streaming Venture in Europe – The Hollywood Reporter

Comcast and ViacomCBS on Wednesday unveiled a partnership to launch a new subscription video-on-demand service, dubbed SkyShowtime, in more than 20 European territories covering 90 million homes. The partnership will be structured as a joint venture, with equal investment and joint control by ViacomCBS and Comcast. The news comes after recent reports that the companies were exploring an international streaming partnership instead of a possible outright merger, which some observers have suggested. The new SVOD service is expected to launch in 2022, subject to regulatory approval. It will eventually be available to consumers in Albania, Andorra, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Hungary, Kosovo, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia , Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain and Sweden. Further details, including the subscription price, will be announced at a later date. SkyShowtime will bring together decades of direct-to-consumer experience and the best entertainment, movies and original series from the NBCUniversal, Sky and ViacomCBS brand portfolio, including titles from Showtime, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures, Paramount + Originals, Sky Studios, Universal Pictures and Peacock, ”the companies said. “The service’s extensive roster will cover all genres and audiences, including scripted dramas, kids & family, key franchises, movie premieres, local programming, documentaries / factual content and more. . “ “SkyShowtime will be home to over 10,000 hours of entertainment from some of the best creators and the most loved content from around the world,” the partners said. It will feature first-run movies, new movies and TV seasons launching each month with a quality library of all-time favorites, classics, and programming for family and kids. ViacomCBS Networks International and Comcast’s Sky announced earlier this month an agreement to launch ViacomCBS’s Paramount + streamer on Sky platforms in the UK, Ireland, Italy, Germany, Switzerland and Austria in 2022 as part of ” a new multi-year distribution agreement. “With the launch of SkyShowtime, we are well positioned to use our global content engine to create a compelling, fast and large-scale streaming offering, with smart strategic investment in stages,” said Raffaele Annecchino, President and CEO by ViacomCBS Networks International. “Complementing our recently announced Paramount + partnership with Sky in the UK, Italy and Germany, SkyShowtime represents a huge opportunity to accelerate our market expansion and build a leading position in SVOD in Europe. “ Dana Strong, CEO of Sky Group, said: “Our new streaming service, SkyShowtime, will combine the best of the United States and Europe with iconic brands and world-class entertainment for millions of consumers in over 20 new markets in Europe. She added: “In the wake of Peacock’s arrival on Sky, this partnership offers an innovative approach to rapidly scale internationally and monetize content across Europe. Building on the strength of incredible programming from NBCUniversal, Sky and ViacomCBS, and powered by platform technology from Peacock, SkyShowtime will provide truly compelling programming for the whole family and strong brand recognition in these regions. . “

