Laura Prepon of ‘That’ 70s Show ‘says she quit Scientology

Laura Prepon revealed that she was no longer a practicing Scientologist.

the “Orange is the new black”and “That ’70s Show” star, 41, opened in an interview with People published on Tuesday about her life since becoming a mother and shows her relationship with the Church of Scientology changed.

“I no longer practice Scientology,” Prepon told the outlet. “I have always been very open-minded, even since I was a child. I was raised Catholic and Jewish. I prayed in churches, meditated in temples. I studied Chinese meridian theory. . I haven’t practiced Scientology in almost five years and it is no longer part of my life. “

Prepon said that she and her husband, fellow actorBen foster, 40, meditate regularly together. Foster, with whom she shares two children, has never practiced Scientology, according to People.

“We meditate every day and I really love it,” said Prepon, “because it’s something that helps me hear my own voice and it’s something we can do together.”

Foster, who starred in the 2016 Oscar nominated film “Hell or High Water,” and Prepon tied the knot in June 2018 after welcoming their daughter Ella in August 2017. In October 2019, Prepon announced that she was pregnant with the the couple’s second child, a boy.

The actress also spoke about parenthood.

“When I had my second child, I thought, how am I ever going to love a child as much as I love my first?” she told the magazine. “So you do it and it’s that feeling of overwhelming love. It’s amazing how it happens.”

Lea Remini sits down with Danny Masterson’s accusers for “Scientology” series finale

She added that welcoming her two children made her reflect on her own childhood.

“As a brand new mom, I was thinking so much about my own upbringing and how I was mothered,” she said. “I was forced to look at a lot of things in my life that I didn’t look at before.”

‘OITNB’ star Laura Prepon announces pregnancy with an eye-catching hashtag: #knockup

Contribution: Cydney Henderson