Actor filming HBO series stops by popular Hudson Valley restaurant



It seems like you can’t turn your head in the Hudson Valley these days without spotting a well-known actor or superstar. The last one took place on Sunday, August 15, when “Sons Of Anarchy” star Kim Coates stopped by a popular Ulster County resident in Kingston for a bite to eat. The owners of Ole Savannah Southern Table and Bar in Kingston said on Facebook that Coates, who is in the area filming the HBO series “White House Plumbers,” stopped by for a bite to eat. “We had a special guest today at Ole Savannah,” the owners wrote on Facebook. “Kim Coates from Sons of Anarchy stopped by for dinner with us!” The popular restaurant is known for its southern cuisine, including succulent barbecue, with a modern twist. It is also known for its unique location in a large warehouse located on the waterfront. Cotes is best known for his role as Tig on the cult TV show “Sons of Anarchy”, as well as “Entourage” and “Bad Blood”. Coates as ‘Tig’ in ‘Sons of Anarchy.’ Wikipedia “data-photo-id =” TigTrager_s0gstx “data-preview_url =” // daily-voice-res.cloudinary.com/image/upload/g_face,c_fill,h_175,f_auto,w_175/TigTrager_s0gstx “js-embedded =” “> Coates as ‘Tig’ in ‘Sons of Anarchy.’ Wikipedia In “White House Plumbers”, Coates portrayed Frank Sturgis the “muscle” of the group, who is a former US Navy who became a mass murderer for Fidel Castro, who then became an anti-Castro agent when Castro aligned himself. on Russia. If you want to try the restaurant for yourself, it is located on the historic Rondout at 100 Rondout Landing. Click here to sign up for free daily emails and Daily Voice news alerts.

