Uzo Aduba talks about “in treatment” and his career – from the side of the actor – deadline

I don’t think you’ll get a lot of arguments that Uzo Aduba is an Emmy magnet – and deserves to be. She already has three of the winged statuettes at home and is up for a fourth this year, and what’s really impressive is that they’re all in different categories. Very few people in Emmy history have done this. Aduba won her 2014 premiere as a guest actress in a comedy series for her acclaimed role as Suzanne “Crazy Eyes” Warren in Orange is the new black. She returned the following year and won again, this time as a supporting actress in a drama series for the Netflix show which also earned her five SAG Awards. Last year, she picked the Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her role as Shirley Chisholm in FX’s Mrs America, the only player in this sterling set to win gold. This year, she is nominated in another category, her first lead actress in a drama series, for the HBO reboot of Processing, taking on the key role of the therapist made famous by Gabriel Byrne. In her intricate turn as Dr Brooke Lawrence, she not only serves as a calm voice for many patients, but she also has her clean bag of trouble in his private life. That makes her a pretty juicy role to play, one that could earn her another Emmy in September. Here is an exerpt : Aduba joined me for this week’s episode of my Deadline The Actor’s Side video series. talk about Processing, why Emmy voters seem to love her, her own therapy story, filming the show during Covid, and so much more. We’re also talking about how she decided to quit acting in 2012 just before she found out that she landed the role of Crazy Eyes. Obviously, all amended. To watch our conversation and get Uzo Aduba’s actor’s point of view, click on the video above. Check out a new episode of The Actor’s Side every Wednesday during Emmy season. And next week you actually get of them. Monday, Anya Taylor-Joy, nominated for lead actress in a limited series or film for The Queen’s Gambit, joined me. Wednesday is Kenan Thompson, leaving for two Emmys, one for his new sitcom Kenan and one for its 18th season on Saturday Night Live.

