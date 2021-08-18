Happy Birthday Robert Redford! His best roles at his 85th birthday

Brubaker. Jay Gatsby. Bob Woodward. These characters are synonymous with Robert Redford.

It is also difficult to define Redford’s main roles over his six-decade career, as the 85-year-old celebrates his birthday on Wednesday.

The California native is Hollywood’s best star since he first appeared in “War Hunt” in 1962. And what a long and interesting life he has had since.

In addition to starring in groundbreaking films such as “The Great Gatsby,” “All the President’s Men” and “Jeremiah Johnson,” Redford has also dipped his toes in the ponds of directing and production.

He took the reins of directing “Ordinary People”, “Quiz Show” and “The Horse Whisperer”. In addition to being in front of and behind the camera, the Wildwood Enterprises producer has been heavily involved in the Sundance Film Festival in Utah since the 1970s. He went on to found the Sundance Institute and the Sundance Channel; both entities were helping to encourage independent filmmakers.

Here are the 5 best Redford movie roles over the decades.

“Barefoot in the Park” (1967)

“Barefoot in the park” Courtesy of Everett Collection

What do you get when you mix a tight-fitting man in a padded shirt with a fun, free-spirited woman? A rock couple comedy starring Redford and Jane Fonda in the second of their four film collaborations. Based on the 1963 play by Neil Simon, the story follows a pair of newlyweds whose very passionate relationship evolves from amazing to bad to worse to great as they live in a five-story apartment in New York City without lift. Ah, young love.

“Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” (1969)

“Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” 20thCentFox / Courtesy of Everett C

It doesn’t really get any better when you mix two of the best actors of the 20th century. Redford starred with Paul Newman in this action flick about two Old West outlaws who run away from an American group after leaving a trail of train thefts in their way.

The film directed by George Roy Hill gave birth to one of funniest and most iconic scenes from the Newman and Redford quarries. As the duo tried to hide from their pursuers, the duo decided to jump off a 100-foot cliff into a river. As the two jump, Redford utters a certain curse that wasn’t typically heard in a 1960s film.

“The Way We Were” (1973)

“The way we were” Courtesy of Everett Collection

“Memories / Light up the corners of my mind / Misty watercolor memories / Of the way we were.” Certainly it is a song you have listened to on repeat. Barbra Streisand lent her voice to this sweet melody for her film with Redford. Streisand’s wild and stubborn Katie Morosky falls in love with the idealist Hubbell Gardiner of Redford.

But alas, their differences are too immense to stick together and, spoiler alert, they go their separate ways at the end of the film. Still, the movie is what love movies are really made of.

“Indecent Proposal” (1993)

“Indecent Proposal” Paramount / Courtesy of Everett Col

What would you do if you were married and a millionaire offered to sleep with him? Well, that’s exactly the dilemma young couple Demi Moore and Woody Harrelson face in this romantic drama. The character of Redford offered high school lovers an “indecent proposition”. He offers Moore’s character $ 1 million to spend a night of passion with him on a Las Vegas getaway. Harrelson’s character becomes uncertain and uncertain of the idea despite needing money to pay rent, bills, and finance the couple’s dream house. what to do, what to do?

“Captain America: The Winter Soldier” (2014)

“Captain America: The Winter Soldier” Walt Disney Co./Courtesy of Evere

the Marvel Cinematic Universe always seems to bring together the hottest stars in the film industry. Redford had his chance to shine in this MCU movie, playing SHIELD agent Alexander Pierce. Chris Evans’ Captain America must fight Pierce and several HYDRA agents who want to… you guessed it, take over the world.

When asked what attracted him to this particular role, Redford told the Los Angeles Times, that it was different from his usual job, and that he “wanted to experience this new cinematic embodiment that takes over where you have kind of cartoon characters coming to life with high tech.” . Redford even teamed up with his “The Horse Whisperer” co-star Scarlett Johansson for the superhero movie.

Bonus: “Ordinary People” (1980)

“Ordinary people” Paramount / Courtesy of Everett Col

While Redford didn’t exactly star in this Oscar-winning film about a teenager returning home to his family after rehab after a suicide attempt, we included the film on this list for several reasons.

Redford made his directorial debut with the film and won his first Oscar for Best Director in 1981 for his work. Young star Timothy Hutton (who was 20 at the time of release) won the award for Best Supporting Actor. Mary Tyler Moore, Judd Hirsch and Donald Sutherland rounded out the talented cast of the dark family drama.