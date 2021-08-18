Broadway actress Laura Osnes says she quit the show on vaccine requirement





Broadway star Laura Osnes said she dropped out of a one-night benefit concert because the theater demanded that actors be vaccinated against Covid and she decided not to get the shot. Friday, page six of the New York Post reported that Osnes was fired from the One Night Premiere of Crazy For You at Guild Hall in East Hampton in New York City on August 29. Osnes and the theater did not respond to NBC News requests for comment on Friday. A Guild Hall representative told Page Six that it requires staff and performers to be vaccinated or submit a negative Covid test. Osnes, 35, denied being fired and denied being offered the opportunity to test negative for Covid. Osnes wrote in a statement job to Instagram on Tuesday that she withdrew from production when she learned that Guild Hall was requiring vaccinations. “It was a low-key, drama-free transition,” Osnes wrote, refuting Page Six’s information that her co-star had “pressed her on the matter.” An option to provide a negative Covid test “was never extended to me. I would have tested in the blink of an eye something that I have been doing for months and will continue to do, in order to continue working safely “Osnes wrote. She said that she and her husband had not been vaccinated because “there is so much still unknown”. “I stand by the decision that my husband and I, with input from our doctor, made for ourselves, our family planning and our future,” she wrote. “I think individuals have a right to research, see a doctor, and draw their own conclusions before deciding whether or not to receive an injection,” Osnes continued. The three vaccines used in the United States and produced by Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson have been shown to be safe and effective in clinical trials with tens of thousands of volunteers. Health officials say getting the Covid vaccine is the best strategy to prevent the virus from causing serious illness or death. Guild Hall did not respond to requests for further comment on Wednesday. The production, which was supposed to take place outdoors, will now take place indoors, and guests will also need to provide proof of vaccination, according to the Guild Hall website. Osnes, who has performed in numerous shows including “Cinderella” on Broadway, has been replaced by Sierra Boggess. Osnes said she had been involved in several projects during the pandemic that “sailed into production … thoroughly and completely Covid-free.” “I say this for myself and for so many others, who are concerned that their rights, reputation and livelihoods are at stake,” she wrote. The cast and crew on Broadway currently need to be vaccinated, according to the Association for stakeholder equity.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/broadway-actor-laura-osnes-says-she-quit-show-over-vaccine-n1277096 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos