Lauren Prepon replaced Scientology with meditation





There are certain stars that you think of when you think of Scientology, the controversial religion that has taken hold of Hollywood. There are Tom Cruise, John Travolta, and Elisabeth Moss. You might also think of Laura Prepon, formerly of This 70s show and Orange is the new black. Not anymore, please. I haven’t practiced Scientology for almost five years, said Prepon People magazine in a story published on Tuesday, And it’s no longer part of my life. Prepon, who has two children with her actor colleague husband Ben Foster, said she left several years ago (the article clarifies that Foster was not involved in the church). That would place his decision to leave roughly a year later. Celebrity, a magazine The Church of Scientology has sometimes sent, presented Prepon in 2015 (scan here on the old Gawker). The interview was Scientology heavy, as you would expect for an article in Scientology magazine, and so it’s hard to follow if you don’t know the lingo of religions. She mentions how audition, a practice in the church that was criticized in the 2015 documentary Go clear, stripped of all those burdens, misconceptions, wrong decisions and emotions that affected me. She also said: It’s my job and it’s very important to me, but, when I have huge wins in session, and when you really understand that you are a thetan and that you have a mind and a body, and that the MEST universe is not in control you put things in perspective. Six years later, Prepon still does not totally deny the church, unlike others who have left. (The most famous, Lea Remini and Paul Haggis left a huge flaming bridge behind them.) She takes a softer approach in this interview, placing her participation in the famous litigious church as one of the other organized religions that interested her. I have always been very open-minded, even since I was a child. I was brought up a Catholic and a Jew. I prayed in churches, meditated in temples. I studied Chinese meridian theory, she says. Now she meditates with Foster daily, saying: This is something that helps me hear my own voice and it is something that we can do together. Meditation Magazine would like a word. More great stories from Vanity Show Behind the scenes of the emblematic portrait of Anthony Bourdains

