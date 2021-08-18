West Hollywood Target Store evacuated in arson attack – KCAL9 and CBS2 News, sports and weather





California Superintendent Tony Thurmond visits schools in South El MonteThurmond visited New Temple and Dean Shively elementary schools. Chris Holmstrom reports. 49 minutes ago

Glendale Unified welcomes returning students for the first day of schoolThere were long lines as students received a check-up on entry. Chris Holmstrom reports. 1 hour ago

Police: Osvaldo Sebastian from Riverside accused of raping teenage girl after meeting her on social mediaA man who police said had met teenage girls online through social media is charged with rape on Wednesday. Katie Johnston reports. 2 hours ago

San Bernardino deputy expected to make full recovery after ambush shootingA 27-year-old San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputy escaped with minor injuries after coming under heavy fire Tuesday afternoon in an ambush as he tried to stop traffic. Joy Benedict reports. 2 hours ago

Amber Lee’s weather forecast (August 18)A maximum of 72 for the beaches and 79 for the valleys on Wednesday. 2 hours ago

Police search for owner of methamphetamine pouch left on Fullerton golf coursePolice are urging anyone who left a bag of methamphetamine on a Fullerton golf course to contact them. Katie Johnston reports. 2 hours ago

Michael John Wood from Florida brought back to Orange County to face violent carjacking charges from elderly Lake Forest coupleA man, according to police, said he hijacked an elderly couple in Lake Forest last year was arrested and extradited to Orange County from Florida to face felony charges. Katie Johnston reports. 2 hours ago

Construction worker rescued from hole in Mar VistaThe worker was rescued safely and taken to hospital. Chris Holmstrom reports. 2 hours ago

West Hollywood Target store evacuated after arsonA Target store in West Hollywood was evacuated Wednesday morning after someone allegedly tried to start a fire in a dressing room. 2 hours ago

Torrance gears up for the Little League World SeriesThe Torrance All-Stars are the first LA County team to qualify for the Little League World Series since 1994. Jaime Maggio met their coach when the team arrived in Williamsport, PA. 3 hours ago

Over 3,600 LAUSD students and staff test positive on baseline tests before class beginsChristine Lazar reports on basic LAUSD testing numbers, testing before class starts this week and how some parents are concerned about what will happen if students or staff are exposed or catch COVID- 19. 4 hours ago

4 people injured in shooting in Playa Del ReyFour people were injured in a shootout in Playa del Rey on Wednesday morning. The shooting was reported at 5:43 a.m. in the Culver and Jefferson Boulevard area. Katie Johnston reports. 4 hours ago

Woman was struck and killed by an unmarked Department of Homeland Security vehicle as she crossed 5 lanes of freeway in Silver LakeAn unmarked Department of Homeland Security vehicle struck and killed a woman crossing the lanes of Southbound Highway 5 in Silver Lake early Wednesday. Katie Johnston reports. 5 hours ago

Students walk towards school amidst a gray, drizzling skyThe skies should clear up this afternoon, but temperatures should remain pleasant and cool. Amber Lee reports. 5 hours ago

Californians See Crime A Serious Problem, New Poll SaysA new poll from CBS News has found that crime is a major problem for residents of the Golden State. 6 hours ago

CBSNLA: The Rundown (August 18 edition)Here are the latest headlines from local news and weather. Updated twice a day. 6 hours ago

Nearly 5 years later, the remains of San Bernardino teenager Kimberly Jones are identified as the death investigation continues in ArizonaYears after a teenage girl from San Bernardino, Calif., Was reported missing and then found dead, her body has been formally identified and linked with her name. Katie Johnston reports. 6 hours ago

Metro hosting mail voting drop boxes at 10 transit sites until September 14Metro said on Tuesday it will provide mail-in ballot drop boxes to 10 transit locations for the California governors recall election. Katie Johnston reports. 6 hours ago

32-year-old man charged with murder after allegedly using his car to intentionally run over another manA 32-year-old man was charged with murder on Tuesday after he was arrested for allegedly running over another man in the parking lot of a convenience store over the weekend. Katie Johnston reports. 7 hours ago

Tips to keep students’ minds and social skills sharp with interactive technologyTech expert Katie Lindendoll chats with CBS2 News This Morning to share tips on how to keep kids’ minds and social skills sharp using interactive technology. 7 hours ago

Bear spotted several times in the Simi Valley neighborhoodA bear was filmed on Sunday in the yard of a Simi Valley home. 7 hours ago

Back to school: tips on what to pack in your child’s backpackAlthough schools are back, Southland campuses are more different than ever. One of the changes that parents and children should be prepared for is the contents of their backpack. Suzanne Marques reports. 8 hours ago

Ambush shooter shoots still free San Bernardino sheriff’s deputyA 27-year-old San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputy suffered only minor injuries after coming under heavy fire Tuesday afternoon in an ambush as he tried to stop traffic. Joy Benedict reports. 8 hours ago

Police locate suspect’s vehicle in ambush against San Bernardino deputyA 27-year-old San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputy suffered only minor injuries after coming under heavy fire Tuesday afternoon in an ambush as he tried to stop traffic. 9 hours ago

