Full lineup revealed, including Purge Terror tram





The famous haunted event returns after a year-long hiatus.



Be afraid, be very afraid! After taking a pandemic-related hiatus, the Haunted Experience of Universal Studios Hollywood Halloween Horror Nights is back and has released its remaining lineup for 2021. From the return of favorites to all-new scares, the theme park is gearing up for a big comeback. This is especially true thanks to the return of the Terror Tram, a fan favorite attraction that will be renamed “Terror Tram: The Ultimate Purge”, taking inspiration from the latest entry in the horror franchise. The purge forever. It will plunge guests into a terrifying ordeal where The Purge has been extended beyond its time limit by a group of extremists determined to wreak havoc. Image via Universal Pictures RELATED: Universal Orlando Halloween Horror Nights Reveals 5 New Haunted Houses The Streetcar of Terror is not the only thing that keeps coming back to the Hollywood event. Michael Myers, the iconic killer of the Halloween series, will also return to the event in a maze-themed maze. Halloween 4: The Curse of Michael Myers. The decorated hip-hop dance team Jabbawockeez will also be back with a brand new show. These experiences will be complemented by previously announced houses, which include: The Haunting of Hill House , based on Netflix’s critically acclaimed supernatural thriller.

, based on Netflix’s critically acclaimed supernatural thriller. Chainsaw Massacre , a spooky maze featuring a demented Leatherface and his relentless chainsaw.

, a spooky maze featuring a demented Leatherface and his relentless chainsaw. Universal Monsters: Frankenstein’s Bride of Lives , inspired by the cinematic monsters of Universal Pictures with an entirely original story about one of the studio’s most infamous creatures. GRAMMY® award-winning musician, SLASH collaborates with Universal Studios Hollywood to compose an original score for the Labyrinth and the Fear Zone.

, inspired by the cinematic monsters of Universal Pictures with an entirely original story about one of the studio’s most infamous creatures. GRAMMY® award-winning musician, SLASH collaborates with Universal Studios Hollywood to compose an original score for the Labyrinth and the Fear Zone. The Exorcist Maze will possess guests as they experience the tormented aberrations experienced by Regan and her determined mother.

Maze will possess guests as they experience the tormented aberrations experienced by Regan and her determined mother. The Curse of Pandora’s Box is an original conceptual maze inspired by the most formidable creatures of Greek mythology.

is an original conceptual maze inspired by the most formidable creatures of Greek mythology. The walking dead, a fully immersive journey inspired by AMC’s popular television series. Halloween Horror Nights will also feature exciting spooky areas throughout the park, including: Universal Monsters: Silver Scream Queenz , beside the Bride of Frankenstein Lives maze, is the first all-female fear zone with The Bride of Frankenstein, Anck-Su-Namun The Mummy, Dracula’s Daughter and She-Wolf of London.

, beside the Bride of Frankenstein Lives maze, is the first all-female fear zone with The Bride of Frankenstein, Anck-Su-Namun The Mummy, Dracula’s Daughter and She-Wolf of London. Chainsaw rangers is an evil gang of chainsaw maniacs who strike down those who enter Halloween Horror Nights.

is an evil gang of chainsaw maniacs who strike down those who enter Halloween Horror Nights. New York Street becomes City of demons where bloodthirsty demonic-looking clubbers roam the night in search of their next victims. Tickets for Hollywood and Orlando events are currently on sale. Hollywood Halloween Horror Nights run from September 9 to October 31. KEEP READING: Universal Monsters Classics Collection Gets 4K Blu-Ray Release In Time For Halloween

