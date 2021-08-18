Danny Masterson’s house listed at $ 7 million after lawsuit failed





After eight years and six separate pursuits, it’s time for “That 70’s Show” alumnus Danny Masterton to foot the bill for his Hollywood Hills mansion, but instead he puts it on the market. The Scientologist, charged with multiple counts of rape, lost an unrelated lawsuit against his mortgage creditors on Aug. 10, leaving it on the $ 1.995 million account owed on the house near the Scientology Hollywood Celebrity Center. Less than a week after the judgment, he put up for sale the five-bedroom, four-bathroom LA block that once belonged to Chuck Berry, asking for $ 6.995 million, Scientology expert Tony Ortega first reported. The lawsuit was the latest in a series of allegations that he did not need to pay a mortgage on his Hollywood Hills home due to “fatally flawed” documents based on “false information”, and he In fact, owed $ 5 million in damages, according to California judge Dean D. Pregerson’s dismissal order. Masterson, who lives in another house in Santa Ynez and has rented the 5,500 square foot property in Hollywood Hills, bought the house for $ 2.995 million in 2007. Realtor.com The 30-year, $ 1.995 million mortgage would be about $ 9,000 per month.

The house is located near the Hollywood Celebrity Center of Scientology.

Masterson, who lives in another house in Santa Ynez and has rented the 5,500 square foot property in Hollywood Hills, bought the house for $ 2.995 million in 2007 with a $ 1.995 million mortgage over 30 years, a payment of $ 9,000 per month. The plaintiffs appear to simply be throwing arguments against the wall in the hope that they can formulate a basis for canceling their mortgage without full repayment, wrote lawyer Douglas Stastny of the Orange County office of Severson & Werson in a statement. motion to dismiss the case. The sale would not disrupt or affect Materson’s $ 3.3 million bond arrangement, which prevents him from going to jail because he is waiting for a trial in november it could lead to up to 45 years in prison, The Post has learned. The hearth is represented.

The staircase is represented.

The top of the stairs is shown.

The house with Gothic lancet windows was once home to rock legend Chuck Berry.

A living room with coffered ceilings and lancet windows is pictured.

The living room is photographed from another angle.

A closer shot of the living room door is shown.

A family room with pocket doors is shown.

A family room with pocket doors is shown from another angle.

Gothic windows are everywhere in the house.

The house built in 1923 with an arched colonnaded entrance and Gothic lancet windows was once home to rock legend Chuck Berry, according to the listing. The master bedroom suite includes a bathroom, living room, wraparound patio and walk-in closet, as listed. The private, gated 0.65 acre lot in Bronson Canyon features a recording studio, an “ozone pool” (an alternative to traditional chlorine pools, offering softer water), a sports field and a guest house, according to the list. The kitchen with an island is shown. Realtor.com A dining room is represented. Realtor.com Masterson and his wife Bijou Phillips, 41, live in Santa Ynez. 45 year old man former actor of Netflix’s “The Ranch” pleaded not guilty to rape in three incidents dating from the early 2000s. He also faced allegations at least two other women. Masterson, who participated in Leah Remini’s Scientology series, is Scientologist, which complicated the trial due to an arbitration agreement with the Church of Scientology. Compass listing broker Lauren Reichenberg did not respond to a request for comment. Masterson’s legal team, who did not represent him in the mortgage litigation (he represented himself), declined to comment. One of the house’s four bathrooms is shown.

Another of the house’s four bathrooms is shown.

The private, fenced 0.65 acre lot at Bronson Canyon has a recording studio.

The recording studio is photographed from another angle.

A piano and guitars are pictured in the recording studio.

The “ozone pool” is an alternative to traditional chlorine pools, providing softer water.

The swimming pool has a terrace with seating areas.

The swimming pool is photographed from another angle.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2021/08/18/danny-mastersons-house-listed-for-7m-after-lawsuit-fails/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos