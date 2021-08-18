Portland’s major concert halls adopt vaccine requirements

Three major Portland concert halls announced Wednesday that they will require members of the public to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination, or a negative test result, to attend upcoming concerts.

Concert promoters at the State Theater and Thompson’s Point, where two sold-out shows are scheduled for this weekend, announced Wednesday that both venues will immediately require proof of vaccination or a recent negative test, according to the State’s website. Theater. The Portland House of Music measure begins Aug. 26, according to a press release from owner Ken Bell.

Nonprofit performing arts presenter Portland Ovations also announced Wednesday that it will require vaccinations as well as masks at its indoor events, most of which are scheduled for fall at the Merrill Auditorium in Portland.

At least two other concert halls in Maine already require proof of vaccination to attend concerts, the Press Herald reported on Tuesday.

Maine music promoters and venues that work with national concert promotion company Live Nation said Monday they will work to enact vaccination policies by October 4, a start date set by Live Nation. for all shows with which he is involved. Maine venues and promoters that work with Live Nation include Waterfront Concerts, which hosts shows at Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion in Bangor and the Cross Insurance Arena and Merrill Auditorium in Portland, among others.

The State Theater announcement on Wednesday said that all patrons and staff attending concerts at the State Theater and all open-air State Theater Presents concerts at Thompson’s Point will be required to show full proof of vaccination or test negative for the past. 48 hours, as well as a corresponding identity document. . Children under 12 are exempt from the policy.

The State Theater announcement did not include refund information for ticket holders who do not wish to adhere to the new vaccination policy, but the State Theater refund policy on its website says COVID-19 could force events and site policies to suddenly change, and ticket holders will have to accept them.

In an effort to enable a safer live experience for everyone, we’ve also facilitated new security initiatives that you will need to accept and adopt in order to attend any event, the refund policy says.

The State Theater has only recently started performing concerts again, with this year’s first major national concert being Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats on July 30. The sold-out shows scheduled this weekend are Brandi Carlile on Fridays and Lake Street Dive on Saturdays.

“For the past 17 months, the State Theater has been closed due to the effects of the pandemic. This decision was made to help keep our community safe and our doors open. We look forward to seeing you soon and, as always, thank you for supporting the live music, ”the announcement reads.

Thompson’s Point is privately owned, so only concerts presented by the State Theater at Thompson’s Point will have proof of vaccination policy. About an hour after the announcement on the State Theater’s Facebook page on Wednesday, most of the dozens of comments left were positive. Some thanked the State Theater for helping them feel safe at the next shows they wanted to see. Others told them not to worry about criticism from some because politics was the right thing to do. One commentator has said she is about to donate her tickets to Brandi Carlile’s upcoming show, but now believes she doesn’t have to.

Falmouth’s Trevor Geiger said on Wednesday the new policy reassures him about Wilco’s concert at Thompson’s Point on August 25, which he plans to attend. He said he was a little worried about going because his father is undergoing cancer treatment and has a weakened immune system. He said the new policy made his wife consider joining him in Wilco, when previously she didn’t feel safe enough to go.

“Even though it was an outdoor show, I was a little concerned about the Wilco show. So I’m very happy with what they’re doing, ”said Geiger, 39. He said that now that vaccination policies were in place at the State Theater and Portland House of Music, he was also considering seeing shows at those venues. “I haven’t yet wanted to see a sold-out show. But now I could be.

Announcing the new policy inside the Portland House of Music, Bell also said it was closed for 17 months before reopening this summer. The policy requires people to show proof of vaccination or be tested within 72 hours. He wrote in his ad that the place “gave everyone over a week to find their vaccination card, get vaccinated, get tested” or send an email instead to [email protected] for a refund.

Portland House of Music currently hosts about five shows a week and Bell said he knew a “sudden change” in policy would be difficult for customers. But he believes the new policy is important to keep his business running. “As live events continue to evolve and adapt due to Covid, we must follow the protocols that sweep our industry, with the hope that we can keep our doors open and continue to provide you with exceptional facilities. , regional and national talent, ”Bell wrote in its ad. Portland House of Music’s first show due to take place under the new policy on August 26 includes the acts Keep Flying, Dancer, Savor and Arcuates. Portland Ovations said it would require all attendees, staff and performers at its indoor events to be fully immunized and wear masks, so children under 12 will not be allowed, but tickets may be exchanged for its other events. Next on his calendar is the 2021-22 season preview on September 9 at the Merrill Auditorium, with the season starting in earnest at the end of October.

