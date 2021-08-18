Entertainment
I started photography early, but quit after marriage: Waheeda Rehman | Bollywood
On World Photography Day, the veteran actress talks about her love for nature, birds and animals; adds that she plans to take a trip next year to further explore her passion
By Titas Chowdhury
POSTED ON AUGUST 18, 2021 11:41 PM EST
A few years ago, Waheeda Rehman decided to learn photography. At 81, she first put up photos from her safaris around the world in an exhibition. A photophile from a young age, her love for the craft took a back seat once she got married and her children began to occupy her most of her time.
I started photography very early on but there was no one to teach me. At that time I bought a Rolleiflex camera. I started clicking photos using this while reading the literature in the manual. I always wore it every time I left my house or when shooting outdoors, she shares.
Speaking of how she often contacted the cinematographers of her films to help her learn the art, says the veteran actor, I remember asking Faredoon A Irani (director of photography) for the details. techniques and parameters of clicking on an image. He was telling me, don’t ask me. I use a big camera. So there wasn’t a lot of help I got there (laughs). They were busy with their work.
It was in 2014 that she met professional photographer Himanshu Seth who eventually taught her photography: he started taking groups on safari, in India and abroad. He made all the arrangements and at the main camp he taught us. I love to capture nature and birds and animals in their own habitats. Sometimes we would keep going to the same place just to capture them in different types of lighting.
But Rehman has no plans to host another exhibition. She looks forward to taking a trip once normalcy returns. I wish I could do it on a regular basis. By ghar pe kaam rehta hai. I want to continue to learn from my mistakes and improve my craft, concludes the actor from Delhi 6 (2019).
