The new Disney Parks “Genie” app helps you avoid the queues. But you will have to pay





“Genie,” which debuts this fall at Disneyland in California and Disney World in Florida, is a new digital service that will “maximize your park time, so you can have more fun,” according to the company.

Disney SAY “From specific attractions, dining experiences and general interest entertainment like Disney Princesses, Villains, Pixar, Star Wars, Thrill Rides and more, just tell Disney Genie what you want to do and he’ll do the planning. for you”,said in a blog post Wednesday.

Disney Parks President Josh D’Amaro told CNN Business this week that the company has listened to customers who want the theme park experience to be more simple, straightforward and tailored “for them.”

“You tell Genie what interests you in particular, whether it’s an attraction, a food, a character and Genie will come back to you and tell you how to make the most of your day.” , D’Amaro said.

The free service will be integrated into established Disney park apps with a paid version called “Disney Genie +” which allows customers to access “Lightning Lane” for $ 15 at Disney World and $ 20 at Disneyland. “Lightning Lane” is essentially a paid version of a perk that was previously free to customers: Disney’s FastPass, which allowed visitors to pre-book ride and attraction times to avoid long waits. Walt Disney World’s FastPass system was suspended during the pandemic and is permanently replaced by “Lightning Lane”. On the day of their visit, customers can use the paid app to select available times for over 15 attractions at Disneyland and over 40 attractions at Disney World (including classics such as “Haunted Mansion” and new attractions like “Millennium Falcon: Smugglers” Run “) as well as reducing waiting times when visiting several parks. Beyond the shorter lines, “Genie +” will also feature Disney park-themed audio experiences, augmented reality lenses for Disney World customers, and unlimited “PhotoPass” downloads for those who visit. at Disneyland, which offers professional photos to customers. D’Amaro noted that the app really aims to provide flexibility to consumers. “You can walk into our parks and if you’re not even interested in using ‘Genie’ you don’t have to,” he said. “You still have waiting lanes, you still have virtual queues at some of our attractions. You can still enjoy the park however you want. “ The “Genie” app is Disney’s latest initiative to invest in technology that connects the digital world to the physical parks themselves. The company has already announced new, immersive and tech-driven attractions and hotels, as well as a partnership with Snap. In addition to improving the customer experience, the new “Genie” app is also a great deal: the less time a customer spends in line, the more time they have to buy food, drink and merchandise. The Disney Parks unit grossed $ 4.3 billion in the third quarter, up from $ 1.1 billion in the same quarter last year. D’Amaro added that the service is “a continuous evolution to ensure that we improve the customer experience every time a customer visits us”. “We have 60 years of theme park experience. So we know exactly how people behave, how attractions behave. We know exactly how to optimize a day,” he said. “So with the evolution of technology, we are able to take all this information and data that our industrial engineers have and provide it in a very convenient way to our customers. “

