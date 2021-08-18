Entertainment
B-town actors who filmed in Afghanistan, advice from Kriti Sanon
Bollywood actors who shot films in Afghanistan: Feroz Khan, Hema Malini and others
Chaos and terror continue in Afghanistan as stranded international civilians attempt to flee the country with the Afghans. Several visuals that appeared on the internet showed the armed Taliban men creating panic and distress among residents as they took over towns after capturing the capital Kabul. Desperate scenes at Kabul airport and in the streets of Afghanistan have made everyone wonder about the future of art and cinema in the country as the Taliban are used to oppressing people. women and impose their own version of Sharia law. Amidst the tension in Afghanistan, discover how close Afghans had a connection to Indian cinema. Read more.
Kriti Sanon reveals famous fashion designer gave her this advice when she was a model
Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon is currently enjoying the success of her recently released dramatic comedy Mimi. Kriti is in her hometown, Delhi, and she recently “bumped into” designer Manish Malhotra. The fashion designer took his official Instagram account and posted a video of his recent meeting with Delhi’s daughter Kriti. Watch the video below. Read more.
Vaani Kapoor and other celebrities spotted at Mumbai airport today, see photos
Vaani Kapoor, Avinash Tiwary and Amisha Patel were clicked at Mumbai Airport. All the celebrities sported fresh and on-trend airport looks. Read more.
“The Empire” stars Kunal Kapoor and Dino Morea provide background on character preparation
Disney Plus Hotstar is set to release its historical fiction series The Empiresoon. As the series prepares for its premiere, the series’ cast held a virtual press conference. During the conference, lead actors Kunal Kapoor and Dino Morea revealed how they prepare for their respective characters on the show. Read more.
Ananya Panday gives Khloe Kardashian “all the credits” for THIS line of reality TV shows; Read
Bollywood actress Ananya Panday, recently, during her appearance in Pinch Season 2, spoke of being trolled in 2020 when fans learned she had a line on a popular Netflix reality show that was said to be first time by Khloe Kardashian on Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The actor said she never claimed to have invented the line. She also gave Kardashian “all the credit” for the line. Read more.
Image Credit: SHANMOHAMMADAN786 / ANILTETIK_IR / KRITI SANON INSTAGRAM
Get the latest entertainment news from India and around the world. Now follow your favorite TV celebrities and TV updates. Republic World is your one stop destination for trends Bollywood News. Log in today to stay up to date with all the latest news and headlines from the entertainment world.
Sources
2/ https://www.republicworld.com/entertainment-news/bollywood-news/b-town-actors-who-shot-in-afghanistan-kriti-sanons-advice-bollywood-recap-for-aug-18.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]