Boyfriend Dungeons voice actor harassed for playing villain





Villain’s voice actor in Boyfriend Dungeon is asking players not to harass him for playing this villain as some people have forgotten that his character is fictional and that a voice actor is in fact a real person. Boyfriend Dungeon, a game in which players fight their way through dungeons while imagining anthropomorphic weapons, was released recently. Shortly after launch, Boyfriend Dungeon’s content warning drew some criticism; not because it didn’t mention what kind of content was in the game, but because it didn’t necessarily alert players to the importance of content for progress. Developer Kitfox Games says a “more specific” version of the content warning is in the works, but in the meantime some have taken to social media to harass the game’s villain, Eric, voice actor. In short, Eric is a manipulator and a stalker. The content warning mentions harassment and emotional manipulation, but it does not mention that interacting with Eric is necessary to complete the game. Kotaku spoke with Eric’s voice actor, Alexander Gross, about the harassment he goes through for simply voicing the character. Have you played Boyfriend Dungeon? YES NO “There was a (message) that I got, and I actually quoted this one, it was like, ‘It hurts you that you described a character who does this stuff.’ Gross told Kotaku. “It was part of a longer paragraph post or something, and it confused me because you know, I think I took the job because that’s what that I like to do. I don’t endorse what the character does. ” Saying “it hurts me to play a character like this” is so confusing. There are bad people out there, I don’t support what these kinds of people do / say / think at all. It’s just playing, all of you. Axl Jorts Catering Team (@Octopimp) August 16, 2021 Since the game’s release, Gross has received a lot of hate on social media. He even asked people on Twitter on August 16. stop sending him hateful messages against Eric. “Please be respectful,” he said. Gross said he even agreed with the character’s general dislike. Eric is a bad guy, after all. I read the script and I was like, ‘Wow, this guy is shit,’ Gross said. “He sucks. So I made him a combination of all the f ** kboys I know. He’s just awful. And so I tried to play him that way. And that was it.” Screens – Boyfriend Dungeon Gross isn’t Eric, he’s the voice actor who just voices Eric, so if someone doesn’t like this character, that doesn’t justify the harassment of Gross in real life. He wants it to stop. Check out our full thoughts on the game in IGN Boyfriend Dungeon review then watch this five minute boyfriend dungeon gameplay video . Wesley LeBlanc is a freelance news writer and guidebook maker for IGN. You can follow it on Twitter @LeBlancWes.

