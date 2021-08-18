Picturestart, Lionsgate TV takes on YA horror graphic novel ‘Squad’ – The Hollywood Reporter





Picturestart of Erik Feig has teamed up with Lionsgate Television to adapt Team, an upcoming YA graphic novel by Maggie Tokuda-Hall and Lisa Sterle. Picturestart, who was behind HBO Max’s road trip comedy Not pregnant and develop a restart functionality of The fugitive, will develop, produce and co-fund the series after reclaiming the LGBTQ-themed horror title in what has been described as an eight-way bidding war. With tones of Promising young woman and Jennifer’s body, the book explores the limits of meanness and responsibility and focuses on a queer woman of color. Team follows Becca, a new girl in school who realizes that the girls of the popular clique are not only girls but also werewolves who feast on budding sexual predators. Since she now knows their secret, the young woman is faced with a decision: join the pack or fight against her moral sense and ask herself who are the real monsters? The graphic novel is expected to be published by Greenwillow this fall. Tokuda-Hall wrote the tome while Sterle illustrated. Both are attached as executive producers. Courtney Mock and Claire Wendlandt supervise Team for Lionsgate TV. Oakland-based Tokuda-Hall is a freelance bookseller-turned-author. His 2017 book, Also an octopus, illustrated by Benji Davies, won a Parents’ Choice Gold Medal while her debut novel YA, The mermaid, the witch and the sea, was a best NPR book of 2020. Sterle is the illustrator-creator of the bestseller Modern Witch Tarot Deck, and is the co-creator of independent comics Sorcerer’s Blood and Submerged, both from Vault Comics, and Long lost, from Scout Comics. The Columbus, Ohio resident has worked on projects for DC, IDW. Boom! Studios, as well as Penguin Random House and HarperCollins. Tokuda-Hall is replaced by The Gotham Group, literary agency Andrea Brown and lawyer Jennifer Justman of RLG LLP. Sterle is replaced by Peter Ryan at Stimola Literary Studio and lawyer Dirk Vanover from Vanover Legal.

