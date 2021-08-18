Vancouver actor enters Stephen King’s territory in Chapelwaite

They will be shocked and ready to take a ride. They will be on the edge of their seat all the time. They will be heartbroken, they will be afraid, and they will ask: What is going on? – Jennifer Ens on the Epix Chapelwaite series Photo by Chris Reardon / Epix / PNG

Chapelwaite

When: August 22 at 10 p.m. Or: CTV Sci-Fi Channel Die-hard Stephen King fans will recognize the source material for the new Epix Chapelwaite series. The 10-episode limited series is based on Jerusalems Lot, a short story that appeared in the Horror Writers' Night Shift Collection of 1978. The story and the series are set in the 1850s, and in a small town like pretty much anything King writes in Maine. There, Captain Charles Boone arrives to take over an ancestral home where he confronts the dark history and family secrets. And, in the series at least, verses. Lots of worms. Where the show differs, besides expanding the premise of the stories, is in giving the main character a family. Boone (Adrien Brody) arrives in town following the death of his wife and their three children. There aren't any kids in the story, so I had to make my own Honor, said Vancouver actress Jennifer Ens, who plays Boone's older brother Honor. In the breakdown, she is described as very stoic and tough. After reading the script I thought to myself, yeah, that's really, really hard. She knows how to use guns, she knows how to punch. I wouldn't say she's your average teenage girl in the 1850s. Basically she's the mainstay of her family's strength. She takes care of her siblings and her father. She becomes the mother figure. I built on it.

We apologize, but this video failed to load. Remarkably, the role that puts her opposite Oscar-winner Brody (for The Pianist in 2002) and Schitts Creeks Emily Hampshire is the leading actor from Vancouver, 22. I auditioned for it on an auto-cassette, and that was it, she said. I was surprised to have it. She was also, she said, a little struck by the prospect of appearing in a series based on something of the Americas' reigning master of mainstream horror. I'm a huge fan, she says. Her exotic look undoubtedly played a role in the casting. The Boone children are mixed race, and one of the plot points of the series is the xenophobia of the urban population of Maine. Ens is of Caucasian, Lao and Thai descent. I'd say that's more of a plus than a minus, Ens said of her look. I can look so different all the time. Most people don't guess my ethnicity. They think I'm Spanish or Polynesian.

Ens sent her audition tape in December 2019 and was heard at the end of January 2020. Filming was due to start in April, but due to the pandemic it didn't start until August of the same year. Filming took place in Halifax. It was one of my favorite aspects of working on the show, Ens said. As soon as you entered the set it was like another world. It helped me get into character. Actors, including Brody and Hampshire, helped her land her first major acting job. Oh my God, they were amazing, she said. I remember when I first met them, Adrien and Emily. I told them it was my first thing and that I was a little nervous. They said if you have any questions were still there let us know. Vanity Fair premiered the show in May. The article featured two stills from the series, both with Ens, giving the young actor his first international exposure. I didn't know it was going to come out, so it was a nice surprise. Ens has now seen the entire series and promises great things to viewers who tune in. They will be shocked and ready to take a ride. They will be on the edge of their seat all the time. They will be heartbroken, they will be afraid, and they will ask: What is going on?

