Sheku Kanneh-Mason and Gustavo Dudamel command the Hollywood Bowl

Next month will mark 16 years since a 24-year-old Venezuelan conductor known only to industry insiders made his US debut at the Hollywood Bowl, as if he already owned the place.

Back this summer for his longest residency at the Bowl since 2009 his Los Angeles Philharmonic (and will be for a decade or more, if the orchestra is successful), Gustavo Dudamel has now fully paid off the mortgage.

The Hollywood Bowl is his. At 40, he is its paterfamilias. Before Dudamel, you went to the Bowl for many reasons: the atmosphere, the social attraction, the hope of one of those rare nights when the music, typically little rehearsed, triumphs over distraction and acoustic adversity. Halfway through Dudamels’ current three-week residency, you come for what is starting to look like guaranteed greatness.

Last week Dudamel breathed new life into Dvoraks New World Symphony in the most captivating concert I have heard of this over-played warhorse. He almost did it again with Elgars Engima Variations on Tuesday.

Dudamel did something else important during this residency: guiding young soloists in their Bowl debut. On Tuesday, the confident British cellist Sheku Kanneh-Masons dominating the performance of Elgars’ Cello Concerto had some of the same qualities as the Dudamels Bowl debut.

The main difference is that Kanneh-Mason is already getting a star, so much so that at age 22, he practically seemed late for his first Bowl gig. He was well known as a teenage cellist on British television when he turned heads at Prince Harry and Meghan Markles’ wedding in 2018, but the event catapulted him to instant international stardom on Instagram.

The classical world was ready for Sheku, as everyone called it. A few months earlier he had released his highly publicized hit debut, Inspiration, which mixed a dynamic rendition of Shostakovich’s first cello concerto, conducted by none other than Mirga Grazinyte-Tyla, with a mingled collection of Bob Marley tracks. , Saint-Sans, Leonard Cohen and others unexpected. Her Los Angeles debut, a recital with her sister, British pianist Isata Kanneh-Mason (who was also due to perform with the LA Phil at the Bowl this summer but ran into visa issues), confirmed the presence of a major artist in the making.

As Dudamel had been, Sheku Kanneh-Mason appeared at his house, immediately at the Bowl. He made a statement.

Elgars’ Elegiac Concerto, so dated to 1919 when it was new, its romantic pastoral reverie out of sync with post-war British angst, was catnip for Pr’s Jacqueline. She made a famous recording. at the age of 20 who put it on the map, as well as the then neglected concerto.

Although picked up by cellists of all kinds, Elgar’s melancholy contains something suitable for young soloists looking for a maturity that fills the soul, and this is especially the case for Kanneh-Mason. His game is big and daring. He digs deep for the deepest cellos, the most poignant character. Photogenic, it moves onscreen, each stroke of the bow having its own emotional facial expression. He jumps when Elgar slides. It crushes the opening solo worthy of a crush. The delighted, lush and succulent slow motion was a full bowl.

For his part, Dudamel gave his soloist the space, the support and the dramatic force to underpin the desire for majestic seriousness. The amplification was strong, substantial and true. He shook the bones. Kanneh-Masons’ new recording of the concerto with Simon Rattle is also not coming out. In it, the majesty seems restless for eternity. Tuesday there was more immediacy but not yet spontaneity. Kanneh-Mason knows what works and how to get it, and his commitment won’t let you go for a second.

Dudamel was exactly like that when we first met him. Now, although more in control than ever, he’s grown up over the years of taking risks that actually allow him to appear to be making music on the spot. You could almost feel Dudamel guiding Kanneh-Mason, giving him the chance to find this path. After the Tuesday performance. registration is already a document of youth. The goal is for us to say the same thing about Tuesday in a few years.

What Dudamel has accomplished most since his Bowl debut is the growing ability to find character in everything he leads while keeping the big picture. Music becomes its own world in its best performances, an environment on itself.

Elgars Enigma Variations is all the character, aspects of Edwardian composers, friends and loves at the turn of the 20th century. And Dudamel exulted in everyone: a fellow, gruff Edwardian as a bull-dog; a woman, in Edwardian lace and feminine. The performance changed in no time as the members of the Elgars gang each made their appearance. Normally, I don’t give a damn about either of them. But here the whole crew was a delight. Nimrod, the famous emotional exaggeration movement that has become a funeral favorite, flourished as an awe-inspiring creature growing up in stop-motion cinema.

Next week, Dudamel will wrap up his current run of Bowl programs (Hell will be back next month for more) with Tchaikovsky’s Fifth Symphony on Tuesday and Thursday. It was on his first program, brilliant but based on what he knew, not what he might discover. There is only one way to find out what comes next. When you do, bring a good mask. You will need it.