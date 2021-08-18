Entertainment
Richa Chadha opens up on the dark realities of Bollywood, calls it an “imaginary address”
Richa Chadha is without a doubt one of the most vocal artists in Bollywood. She frequently exposes wrongdoing and silences trolls.
The actress has now turned her attention to the grim realities of Bollywood. She wrote on her Instagram account,
“Bollywood”, an imaginary address between Bandra and Goregaon. Here when people need you to do something that is detrimental to you / your health / your career, they will tell you how good it is for you and be sure you believe them. I believed them when I was naive ”,
“Some reporters will write lengthy articles about how nepotism is ruining the industry while frighteningly following every prepubescent woman with famous last name and denouncing any self-taught professional in their poor writing, under the guise of ‘free speech “”,
Must reform faster, if he is to survive the onslaught of OTT, VR and everything in between. Please smell the coffee. “
On the work side, in March 2021, Richa and her beau Ali Fazal announced the launch of their production house ‘Pushing Buttons Studios’.
Girls Will Be Girls, their first film as producers, is slated to be directed by Suchi Talati.
The next film will take place at an elite boarding school in a small Himalayan town in northern India and will tell the story of a 16-year-old girl whose rebellious majority is hijacked by her mother, who has never had the opportunity to do so. Richa and Ali will also meet in “Fukrey 3”.
