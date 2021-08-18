Main actor, the director paints a fresco in honor of the new film which will be shot in Flint









Flint, MI Actor Corin Nemec and director Bron Theron (the two are also longtime friends) spent the last week in Flint painting a mural in preparation for their new movie Half Dead Fred. The horror film will not only be shot in Flint, but Flint will also serve as the main setting. The mural, located at the corner of Dort Highway and Woodrow Avenue, depicts a scene from the film that takes place in a cemetery, but the two would not reveal any other details. I’m just a fan of (Theron) in general. He said he wanted to make this Half Dead Fred movie about an average detective who talks to the dead and solves crimes but can only really talk to them when he’s drunk, said Nemec, who is best known for his role in the Stargate series. . Which I think is so original. The story begins when Nemecs’ character, Freddy Nash, suffers a serious car accident that kills his 9-year-old son. After the tragedy, he is suddenly able to see and communicate with spirits. With his new abilities, he becomes an average detective, earning him the nickname Half Dead Fred.



His job brings him to Flint after the keeper of an abandoned estate is mysteriously murdered. The late Roger Dalton left the house to his eldest daughter Roberta Dalton, but something about the house, something sinister and otherworldly, keeps Roberta and her two siblings Debbie and Jake from setting foot inside. Theron said the book Haunted Flint, written by Flint Public Art Project executive director Joe Schipani, inspired the film, which has a comic book feel to it. Theron and his team spent the summer researching locations and arranging casting calls in Flint. Actor Jason London, best known for his role as Randall Pink Floyd in the 1993 coming-of-age film Dazed and Confused, was recently recruited for a small role, Theron said. Theron has also chosen several premises for small rooms and is always on the lookout for extras. It’s a Flint movie, says Theron. I’m looking for so many people with good attitudes who want to be a part of something cool that’s about 90% filmed in Flint. People interested in being extra can message the cinema Facebook page or at the cinema crowdfunding site. Theron requests that all inquiries be professional in tone, include portraits and list relevant acting experience. Filming is scheduled to begin September 28. Related

