Hollywood Pantages Theater reopens after 17 months with Hamilton – The Hollywood Reporter

Over 17 months ago, the Hollywood Pantages Theater was forced to end its Hamilton production, just hours before the show’s launch on March 13, 2020. After a painfully long and uncertain hiatus for Broadway productions and artists around the world, the iconic Los Angeles theater finally reopened its doors Tuesday night for the premiere of Hamilton.

There was a palpable buzz in the air, as a line of excited spectators gathered on both sides of the theater. People tricked out Hamilton merchandise – shirts, hats and even masks – lined up along Hollywood Boulevard in preparation for the city’s first return night at the theater.

With COVID-19 health and safety recommendations in mind, Pantages made the decision last month to require proof of vaccination for all ticket holders. Customers under the age of 12 or with medical or religious accommodations will need negative results for the COVID-19 PCR coronavirus test.

“I am incredibly proud of the Los Angeles public because they showed up fully vaccinated, fully masked and eager to go,” Pantages general manager Jeff Loeb said. Hollywood journalist.

As the gates opened at 7 p.m., guests efficiently passed through security checkpoints to show proof of vaccination, while participating in a standard bag check before entering the building.

With COVID-19 health and safety recommendations in mind, Pantages made the decision last month to require proof of vaccination for all ticket holders.

Chelsea Lauren for Shutterstock

“We have been in close consultation with the Department of Public Health, and they felt we were very safe to open our building,” Loeb said.

In addition to vaccination and mask requirements, Pantages has taken steps to incorporate contactless ticketing functions and hand sanitizing stations throughout the theater. With guidance from live entertainment specialists at the Los Angeles Department of Public Health, the theater has also developed protocols for upgrading its air filters, as well as maximizing the flow of fresh outside air entering the building. .

As the third national Broadway tour to reopen since the initial shutdowns last year – in the footsteps of North America Bad tour in Dallas and Hamilton in San Francisco – Loeb expressed enthusiasm for the theater to reopen its doors to the public.

“This building is special,” he said. “But what I’ve learned over the past 17 months is that it’s only magic when people are in the building. That’s when it sings.

“Someone asked me, would it be any different to see a show with everyone fully masked?” Continued the Director General. “And it’s no different. It’s like a rock show.

The spectators seemed equally delighted to be back at the Pantages. As they took their seats, several guests kissed upon seeing the stage for the first time, as boos and screams echoed throughout the theater.

“I have chills everywhere,” a member of the public told a Pantages ticket manager at the door to which the clerk replied, “We waited too! ”

“The theater brings people together and we weren’t allowed to be together,” said Joanna A. Jones.

Chelsea Lauren for Shutterstock

Behind the scenes, the Hamilton cast prepared for their opening night – a kickoff that was to take place over 500 days before. Amid the unexpected shutdown of production in the wake of the pandemic, actors have remained closely linked throughout the lockdown.

“I call [this cast] essentially the UN of Hamilton as they are members of all different companies, pulling an amazing quilt job Hamilton artists together for this Los Angeles company, ”said Rory O’Malley, who plays King George III THR. “We really got to know each other as a cast, not by performing on stage in front of an audience, but from Zoom calls and having that experience together.”

“The theater brings people together and we weren’t allowed to be together,” added Joanna A. Jones, who plays Eliza. “But now that we’re allowed to do it, it seems so meaningful and so poignant.”

In addition to being vaccinated and wearing masks when not on stage, actors are also tested regularly for an added level of precaution.

“All I can say is we feel incredibly safe, and I know members of the public can feel the same,” O’Malley said. “This is a special time when we can be sure that the theater industry is taking every precaution to protect our fellow theatergoers.”

“No expense is spared,” Jones agreed. “We feel super taken care of and safe on our end.”

As for the return on stage after more than a year of interruption of performances, the two actors anticipate a wave of emotions during the opening night.

“Oh yeah, we were crying over the final dress,” O’Malley said before the show. “I’m going to cry tonight.”