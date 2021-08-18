From Kabul Express to Khuda Gawah, Bollywood films shot in Afghanistan





Following the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, the Taliban’s interim government took control of the presidential palace, strengthening their decades-old rules on citizens in distress. The alarming situation has caught the world’s attention, with netizens increasingly pressuring the UN to take immediate action. As the landlocked country is waging war, Bollywood has, over the years, released several films that would resonate with current situations. But did you know that there are several Bollywood films shot in Afghanistan? Take a look at the list of Bollywood movies that have been filmed in the picturesque locations of the country currently at war. 1. Khuda Gawah Shot in the rocky landscapes of the capital of Afghanistan, Kabul and Mazar-i-Sharif, the film was directed by Mukul S. Anand. Released in 1992, Khuda gawah featured some of Bollywood’s biggest actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Sridevi, Nagarjuna, Danny Denzongpa and Kiran Kumar. Widely shot in the picturesque setting of the Afghan mountains, the film follows a man’s quest to travel to Afghanistan to find the murderer of his lover’s father. According to a report by DB Pedia, the epic drama is one of the most viewed Bollywood films in the landlocked country. 2. Dharmatma The first Bollywood film to be shot in this South Asian country, Dharmatma featured actors like Feroz Khan, Hema Malini, Rekha and Premnath. Directed by Feroz Khan, the 1975 thriller was loosely based on the popular Hollywood film The Godfather. The film was widely enjoyed with its song ‘Kya Khoob Lagti Ho ‘ has become a Hindi classic in Indian cinema. 3. Janasheen Starring Fardeen Khan and Celina Jaitly in the lead role, Feroz Khan Janasheen tells the story of a man who falls in love with a violinist with a tragic past. The film is supposedly the first film to be shot in Afghanistan after the Taliban reign. Released in 2003, the romantic drama was slated for a weeklong shoot in this landlocked country. 4. Kabul Express Giving a glimpse into life in the war-torn country after the reign of the Taliban, Kabir Khan related the story of two journalists traveling to Afghanistan to document the lives of citizens. The duo, played by John Abraham and Arshad Wasi, took charge of preparing a report on the situation after the American invasion in 2001. The film explores the picturesque places of the Panjshir valley in Afghanistan, from the fort of Bala Hissar, from the Darul Aman Palace and the Green Palace. . 5. Torbaaz Directed by Girish Malik, the film follows a former army medic, played by Sanjay Dutt, teaching cricket to children in an Afghan refugee camp. However, he soon discovers that there is a child suicide bomber in the camp. Along with Sanjay Dutt, the 2020 thriller also features Nargis Fakhri, Rahul Dev, and Rahul Mittra. The film is widely shot in Bishkek and Kyrgyzstan. 6. Agent Vinod The 2012 actor, along with Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor, has several glimpses of the South Asian country. Directed by Pritam, the film follows Agent Vinod, whose mission is to find the reason for the death of his colleague. Although shot for a few scenes, the film opens from a camp in Afghanistan called Dash-e-Margoh. Image Credit: ANILTETIK_IR, VINOD_SAYS AND INSTAGRAM DE BANOUYE_BOLLYWOOD Get the latest entertainment news from India and around the world. Now follow your favorite TV celebrities and TV updates. Republic World is your one stop destination for trends Bollywood News. Log in today to stay up to date with all the latest news and headlines from the entertainment world.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.republicworld.com/entertainment-news/bollywood-news/from-kabul-express-to-khuda-gawah-bollywood-movies-that-were-shot-in-afghanistan.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos