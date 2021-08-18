‘International conspiracy’: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut claims her Instagram has been hacked





Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut claimed Wednesday that her Instagram account was hacked by a Chinese man in a “very large international conspiracy”. She used the social media platform to write that she was struggling to stay connected to the social media platform, while some of her Taliban * stories targeting Afghanistan have apparently disappeared. “Last night I got an Instagram alert when someone tried to hack my account in China, the alert suddenly disappeared and this morning all my Taliban stories were gone. My account has been deactivated. After calling people from Instagram I was able to access it, but as I try to write I get logged out of my account over and over again, ”he wrote. Kangana said she had to use her sister’s phone to post stories on Instagram: “She took my sister’s phone to do this story because she also opened my account on her phone. It’s a very big international conspiracy … Surprising”. His stories on Insta express his thoughts on the recent Taliban takeover of Kabul and Afghanistan. “You have to be delusional not to see after China unleashed Corona on the world, took hold of US politics all of a sudden, the Taliban monkeys with their world-class weapons and the most superior technology and Massive media laundering campaigns have taken control of Afghanistan as the US pulls out. “Conveniently, Pakistan is applauding this move as well,” Kangana wrote. “So it is clear that now our neighbors are Taliban, not Pakistanis, China also aided the Taliban after placing Uyghur Muslims in concentration camps, banning the Quran in China and forcibly selling their organs… Welcome to the world of the Communists, ”Kangana added. * The Taliban are a banned terrorist group in Russia and many other countries.

