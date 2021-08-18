How to order the Hollywood Bowl? Sheku Kanneh-Mason and Gustavo Dudamel lead the way

As a soloist in Elgar’s Cello Concerto, young British cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason joins Gustavo Dudamel and the Los Angeles Philharmonic for the first time on their Hollywood Bowl debut on Tuesday night. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Next month will mark 16 years since a 24-year-old Venezuelan conductor known only to industry insiders made his debuts in the United States at the Hollywood Bowl like he already owns the place.

Back this summer for his longest residency at the Bowl since 2009 his Los Angeles Philharmonic (and will be for a decade or more, if the orchestra is successful), Gustavo Dudamel has now fully paid off the mortgage.

The Hollywood Bowl is his. At 40, he is its paterfamilias. Before Dudamel, you went to the Bowl for many reasons: the atmosphere, the social attraction, the hope of one of those rare nights when the music, typically little rehearsed, triumphs over distraction and acoustic adversity. Halfway through Dudamels’ current three-week residency, you come for what is starting to look like guaranteed greatness.

Last week Dudamel breathed new life into Dvoraks New World Symphony in the most captivating concert I have heard of this over-played warhorse. He almost did it again with Elgars Engima Variations on Tuesday.

Dudamel did something else important during this residency: guiding young soloists in their Bowl debut. On Tuesday, British cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason’s confident and imposing performance of the Elgars Cello Concerto had the same qualities as the Dudamels Bowl debut.

The main difference is that Kanneh-Mason is already getting a star, so much so that at age 22, he practically seemed late for his first Bowl gig. He was well known as a teenage cellist on British television when he turned heads at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding in 2018, but the event catapulted him to instant international stardom on Instagram.

The classical world was ready for Sheku, as everyone called it. A few months earlier, he had released his first high-profile hit recording, Inspiration, which mixed a dynamic interpretation of Shostakovich’s first cello concerto, conducted by none other than Mirga Grazinyte-Tyla, with a mishmash collection of tracks from Bob Marley, Saint-Sans, Leonard Cohen and more from the unexpected. His debut in Los Angeles, a recital with his sister, British pianist Isata Kanneh-Mason (who was also due to perform with the LA Phil at the Bowl this summer but ran into visa issues), confirmed the presence of a major artist in the making.

As Dudamel had been, Sheku Kanneh-Mason appeared at his house, immediately at the Bowl. He made a statement.

Elgars’ Elegiac Concerto, so dated to 1919 when it was new, its romantic pastoral reverie out of sync with post-war British angst, was catnip for Pr’s Jacqueline. She made a famous recording. at the age of 20 who put it on the map, as well as the then neglected concerto.

Although picked up by cellists of all kinds, Elgar’s melancholy contains something suitable for young soloists looking for a maturity that fills the soul, and this is especially the case for Kanneh-Mason. His game is big and daring. He digs deep for the deepest cellos, the most poignant character. Photogenic, it moves onscreen, each stroke of the bow having its own emotional facial expression. He jumps when Elgar slides. It crushes the opening solo worthy of a crush. The delighted, lush and succulent slow motion was a full bowl.

For his part, Dudamel gave his soloist the space, the support and the dramatic force to underpin the desire for majestic seriousness. The amplification was strong, substantial and true. He shook the bones. Kanneh-Mason’s new recording of the concerto with Simon Rattle doesn’t come out as well. In it, the majesty seems restless for eternity. Tuesday there was more immediacy but not yet spontaneity. Kanneh-Mason knows what works and how to get it, and his commitment won’t let you go for a second.

Dudamel was exactly like that when we first met him. Now, although more in control than ever, he’s grown up over the years of taking risks that actually allow him to appear to be making music on the spot. You could almost feel Dudamel guiding Kanneh-Mason, giving him the chance to find this path. After Tuesday’s performance. registration is already a document of youth. The goal is for us to say the same thing about Tuesday in a few years.

What Dudamel has accomplished most since his Bowl debut is the growing ability to find character in everything he leads while keeping the big picture. Music becomes its own world in its best performances, an environment on itself.

Elgars Enigma Variations is all the character, aspects of Edwardian friends and loves of the composer at the turn of the 20th century. And Dudamel exulted in everyone: a bloke, gruff Edwardian as a bulldog; a woman, in Edwardian lace and feminine. The performance changed in no time as the members of the Elgars gang each made their appearance. Normally, I don’t give a damn about either of them. But here the whole crew was a delight. Nimrod, the famous emotional exaggeration movement that has become a funeral favorite, flourished as an awe-inspiring creature growing up in stop-motion cinema.

Next week, Dudamel will wrap up his current run of Bowl programs (Hell will be back next month for more) with Tchaikovsky’s Fifth Symphony on Tuesday and Thursday. It was on his first program, brilliant but based on what he knew, not what he might discover. There is only one way to find out what comes next. When you do, bring a good mask. You will need it.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.