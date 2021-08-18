The Editorial Board: Mayor’s Attention, Tax Credits Boost Buffalo’s “Hollywood” Economy | Editorial





This is an important point that the winner of the municipal elections in November must remember. Clark estimates that Cabrini will inject millions of dollars into the local economy by employing all kinds of workers who will then be trained in filmmaking and later used on other films, here and out of town, as well as by the wood, craft supplies, hotel room rentals, car and dining rentals. The Hollywood film industry appears to be sold on Buffalo. Cabrini is just the last movie. Marshall, Nightmare Alley, and A Quiet Place Part II are other recent additions to a list that includes The Natural, the 1984 film that brought Robert Redford to Buffalo. Two new multi-million dollar studios, one near Rich Products and one near RiverBend, will only add to the draw. As Clark likes to say, this is outside money coming from Los Angeles and New York and other areas into the local economy. The Brown administration has been praised by filmmakers. Marshall’s cast honored the mayor in 2016 by thanking for fostering a culture that encourages film production. Brown is locked in the political fight of his life as he leads a campaign in writing after being upset in the Democratic primary by newcomer India B. Walton. Now, several industries are curious, even nervous, about who will emerge victorious in November. Brown, although his commitment is clear, and Walton should commit to pursuing a policy with open arms for the film industry. Why? Because it is important, not only for young and old who want to be extras (between 400 and 600 jobs for Cabrini, extras included) but for gaffers and grippers. Even the cranes used in the film were rented from local businesses. It is a major film which means a major union contract which means a big price for the participants.

