CNN’s Clarissa Ward on cover of ‘chaotic’ scenes outside Afghanistan – The Hollywood Reporter

On New day On Wednesday morning, CNN chief international correspondent Clarissa Ward released footage of crowds trying to get to Afghan Hamid Karzai Airport, hoping to secure a seat on a plane leaving the country.

“I covered all kinds of crazy situations. It was chaos. It was crazy, ”said Ward, reporting from the side of the road.

“What was crazy is that normally there can be chaotic situations, but there is some kind of protocol or some form of order outside an airport where people form a line and people show their documents, ”Ward said. Hollywood journalist a few hours later.

“Today at the airport it was a lot less crowded, but it’s still absolutely chaotic as there is no sense of order,” said Ward, who had since returned to a secure location. in Kabul. “The Taliban fighters that we saw, who were sort of providing security around the perimeter, mainly in charge of crowd control, rely on pretty crass methods. They repel the crowds with batons and whips. We saw a fighter come running up behind us, and he pulled the safety off his gun, an AK-47, waved it in the air like he was about to shoot into the crowd. Of course, people were screaming, and we were among them, and then he put down his gun. It’s just not a scenario you see often.

Ward, a six-year CNN veteran (and a foreign correspondent for CBS News, ABC News, and Fox News before that), was one of the few U.S. correspondents on the ground in Afghanistan, delivering the stories and footage that lead almost all TV news. On CNN, she has been present almost every hour of every day this week. His reporting has painted a picture of what’s going on in the country with the clarity that only having someone on the street can provide.

“I tried asking a question of a Taliban fighter who I guess was securing the area, however you want to phrase it, a question, and he barked at me to cover my face. He didn’t want to talk to me, ”Ward recalls of the scene outside the airport. “But he said he would talk to my male colleague, and he said it was America’s fault because they were lying to all these people, these people believe that if they come in at the airport , they can go to America when they should just stay here and help build their country. That’s the way the Taliban see it, they have to fight the mobs that are fooled into believing they can go up. in these planes.

Ward, who says he has worked 19 hours a day since arriving in Afghanistan, is no stranger to the country, having covered the conflict for more than a decade. But the situation as a journalist has been turned upside down.

“As a journalist you have always been integrated into the US military and covered the Taliban as an insurgency,” Ward said. Now the Taliban effectively controls much of the country.

“Being here on the ground and watching the capital Kabul fall in a matter of hours, without barely firing a single shot, as the US forces have withdrawn is like witnessing a pretty deep moment in history,” he said. said Ward. “And then to see on the streets the next day, Taliban fighters in checkpoints, basically ruling the city, watching the Taliban providing security around the perimeter of the airport, which is under American control, I mean , there are so many images and storylines going on this past week that I don’t think anyone could have predicted in their wildest dreams.

Ward was also able to interview Taliban leaders and thanked “working with the right people” for helping to make this coverage. Specifically, she called on Afghan filmmaker and journalist Najibullah Quraishi (who also contributed to PBS ‘ First line).

“We first worked together on a story about the Taliban a year and a half ago, and having this exposure to the Taliban at the time, and getting a better idea of ​​how they work and how they interact, I think it really helped cover this story, ”says Ward.“ It means I can distinguish between real fear, like today there were times of real worry about the situation. , and then just the fear that has been instilled in you, as if everyone who belongs to the Taliban is going to try to kill you or kidnap you for being a Westerner. While I think I’ve been exposed enough to the Taliban to understand that if you work with the right people, have the right permission, and approach things the right way, you can absolutely do your job as a journalist.

Ultimately, getting the stories, images, and videos out to the world is a team effort, with Ward, Quraishi, his producer Brent Swails, and cameraman William Bonnett all playing a pivotal role.

“What I like about television is that it’s a collaboration. You stumble out of your room and have a cup of coffee after four hours of sleep in the morning, and it’s like, “Okay, what’s possible?” What can we do? Where are we going? Are we trying to hit the presidential palace? Do we want to go to the airport today? ‘ Ward says. “There isn’t a single process that leads to these decisions, but you just discuss it as a team and decide what is possible, and you also talk about it with your security staff, there are several components to a story. like this, you can’t just get in a car and go. There are boxes that need to be checked, and planning needs to happen first. “