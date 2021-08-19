Rick James fans to freak out over Funk Fest lineup at NYS Fair





Prepare to panic during the Syracuse JAMS Funk Fest at the Great New York State Fair. NYS Fair officials have announced the full lineup for this year’s Funk Fest, with the backing band and vocalists behind funk legend Rick James. The Buffalo native, best known for hits like Super Freak, Mary Jane and Give It to Me Baby, died in 2004. The Syracuse JAMS Funk Fest will take place all day Saturday, September 4 starting at 12 p.m. at Chevy Court. The Mary Jane Girls, who were backing vocals for James and had their own hits like All Night Long, will perform with Val Young at 6:30 p.m. The Original Stone City Band, James’ recording and touring group, will take the stage from 8 a.m. The concert is free with entry to the New York State Fair. The full program for the Syracuse JAMS Funk Fest 2k21 on Saturday September 4th is as follows: 12:00 – DJ Zulu

12:30 p.m. – Unstoppable Forces of Syracuse (Dancers)

1 p.m. – Meditations

2:00 p.m. – Sam Wynn

3:30 p.m. – Darryl Brooks

5 p.m. – The Ronnie Leigh Septet

6:30 p.m. – Mary Jane Girls with Val Young

8 p.m. – Original Stone City Band According to a press release, JAMS (Joined Artists, Musicians & Singers) is committed to showcasing the tastes and culture of Syracuse’s black community. The New York State Fair provides a highly visible platform for local musicians alongside national recording artists who embody black diversity and culture. The fair opened the door to a huge opportunity, said Reggie Seigler, president of JAMS. All too often, black artists in the Syracuse area are forced to travel to other cities to perform and develop due to the lack of large local venues. The Fair helps us bridge the gap. This year, the fair will also feature R&B, soul, jazz and blues performances at the Van Robinson Pan-African Village and the Latino Village. The NYS 2021 fair runs from August 20 to September 6. The 2021 NYS Fair concert schedule for the Chevy Park and Chevy Court stages. NYS Fair concert guide: 11 must-see shows for all types of music fans Rick James TV Series to Set in Funk Singers’ Hometown of Buffalo

