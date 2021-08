Saturday marks the 40th annual Niska Day

Residents of Niskayuna are encouraged to participate in the 40th annual celebration of Niska Day by tHeNiskayuna Community Action Program (N-CAP). Last year’s Niska Day festivities were canceled due to the pandemic. Persistent concerns over COVID-19 then prompted organizers to postpone this year’s edition from spring to this month, with a reduced list of events. However, the parade and fun activities for all ages will be back. N-CAP was formed in the 1980s after there was a report to the community on mental health needs in the school district, according to the event’s website. After hearing from residents that the community needed an identity, Niska Day was created to celebrate the community and all of its members. Here’s a look at what’s going on at this year’s event: There will only be one smaller parade this year in Old Niskayuna. Tanks and vehicles will participate in the parade, but there will be no marchers. The parade will start at 10 a.m. on Story Avenue near Van Antwerp College. From there, the parade will descend Story Avenue to Regent Street. From Regent Street, parade participants will proceed to Almeria Road, then Barcelona Road to Alton Street and finish on Dexter Street. Unlike in previous years, there will be a break of a few hours between the parade and the festivities which will begin around 4:30 p.m. on the grounds of Craig School. In the fields, there will be food trucks, live music and the evening will end with fireworks. People should bring their own chairs and blankets to relax in the grass. The festivities include: 4:30 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. The puppets will perform in the entertainment tent.

5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sparkles, the traveling clown on stilts, will show off his juggling skills.

6 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. Ensemble TS will have people dancing and singing to newer classics and pop hits.

8:30 p.m. (approximately) Fireworks There will also be several food and drink vendors. They understand: Mikes Hot Dogs

Guidos frozen desserts

Corn Loaded Baked Potatoes and Colbys Kettle Butlers

Hawaiian crushed ice

Niskayuna Democratic Committee

The mason jar

Coffee and tea with milk

Zacks’ hut People can park in the following places: Medical Arts (Capital Care) adjacent to Craig School

Chinese Fellowship Bible Church at 2530 Balltown Road (next to the Medical Arts building)

The field of the football complex near Balltown Road

Care net (2123, chemin River)

River Road Animal Hospital (2121 River Road)

Behind the new medical office building (2125 River Road)

Jewish Community Center (2565 Balltown Road) More from The Daily Gazette: Categories: News, Schenectady County

