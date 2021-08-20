New “Jeopardy! Host Mike Richards made sexist comments in resurfaced podcast – The Hollywood Reporter

Newly appointed Danger! Host Mike Richards made several disparaging comments about women in the recently resurfaced podcast episodes.

The executive producer of the iconic game show – who was controversially named the permanent host of the syndicated daytime show last week – was recorded poking fun at the weight of women, calling a model a “slut of stand ”and repeatedly praising“ the average white host ”.

Like first reported by The ring, Richards hosted a podcast from 2013-2014 titled The random show, presented as a behind-the-scenes look The price is right, during which he was executive producer of this show. In a segment where her co-host and former assistant Beth Triffon discussed modeling work at CES, he dubbed her a “booth ho”, “booth slut” and “boothstitute.” In another episode, Richards discusses a photo of Triffon and his friends, calling his friends “really clumsy and overweight” and saying, “They all look terrible in the photo. … They look fat and not good.

The comments apparently echo the attitudes Richards has been accused of having by former models on The price is right in bias trials, accusations he recently dismissed saying: “These complaints [do] does not reflect the reality of who I am.

During the podcast, Richards also reportedly used the derogatory word for the little people and a derogatory term for the mentally handicapped.

On two occasions during the podcast, he also singled out white male hosts for praise, apparently only because they were white and male, and he speculated that as a result, he might get a hosting job as well.

“Jeff Probst had a daytime talk show, which I was promoting because I love, you know, the average white host,” he said. “I encourage him to be successful because I feel like with his success I could be successful as a host.” Then later, discussing the old American Idol host Ryan Seacrest: “I think he actually made the world a safer place for what I like to call the skinny white host, like George [Gray] and me.”

At another point, Richards reportedly described himself as’ horrible in every detail ‘and said rather ironically:’ I could never have heard myself. Danger!”

Hollywood journalist got a statement Richards posted about the podcast’s comments: “It is humbling to face such a terribly embarrassing moment of judgmental error, recklessness and callousness almost ten years ago.” , did he declare. “Looking back now, there is no excuse, of course, for the comments I made on this podcast and I am deeply sorry. The podcast was intended to be a series of irreverent conversations between friends of longtime who used to joke. Even with time, it is more than clear that my attempts at humor and provocation were not acceptable, and I deleted the episodes. My responsibilities today as that a father, husband and public figure who speaks to many people through my role on television means that I have important and serious obligations as a model, and I intend to live up to them -this.

Danger! Producers Sony Pictures Television said they were unaware of the podcast until yesterday and have no further comments at this time.

Sony announced Richards as the successor to the late Alex Trebek last week. Additionally, the studio announced that The Big Bang Theory alum Mayim Bialik will host Danger! Primetime and derivative series.

Richards was a surprise pick after trying a long list of more well-known guest host candidates, and Sony has come under fire for apparently letting the show’s executive producer help lead the search for a new host, who s ‘turned out to be himself.

Other guest hosts included fan favorite LeVar Burton, former Danger! champions David Faber, Buzzy Cohen and Ken Jennings, as well as Savannah Guthrie, Sanjay Gupta, Anderson Cooper, Bialik, Aaron Rodgers, Dr. Oz, Katie Couric, George Stephanopoulos, Robin Roberts and Joe Buck.

“We took this decision very seriously,” said Ravi Ahuja, president of global television studios and business development for Sony Pictures. “There has been a tremendous amount of work and deliberation, perhaps more than ever in the selection of hosts for a show – and rightly so because it is. Danger! and we follow the incomparable Alex Trebek. A group of senior executives from Sony Pictures Television looked at the footage from each episode, reviewed research from multiple panels and focus groups, and secured valuable input from our key partners and Danger! the viewers. We knew early on that we wanted to split hosting responsibilities, and it became very clear that Mike and Mayim were the undeniable choices. They were both at the top of our research and analysis. Mike is a unique talent, comfortable behind the podium and a double threat as a producer and host.