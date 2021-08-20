Madera-made Ghettobusters get Hollywood showcase

For the Madera stand

The cast and crew of Ghettobusters gather outside the Graumans Chinese Theater for a special screening of the TV show, which will be available on Tubi in November.

After years of work, including during last year’s pandemic, Falcon Pictures Ghettobusters had a special screening last week before a full house at Graumans Chinese Theater.

We were super excited, said Falcon Pictures co-owner Danny Sauceda. The team worked a lot on it. Being able to take it out and show it to the world is exciting.

While planning, we didn’t have time for what we were doing to settle in. Afterwards, reading everyone’s comments and everyone was saying how amazing it was, it really puts into perspective how iconic this theater is.

Sauceda showed the first episode in front of around 350 people at Graumans Chinese Theater and received good reviews.

It was a nonstop laugh, he said. It was pretty amazing. When you put it in place, you know it’s a comedy. Your biggest thing is whether people are going to laugh. When you shoot it and it goes through the editing process, you watch it about 100 times to get it right. Every time I looked at him I laughed again. I knew it was going to be funny, but I didn’t know how the crowd was going to react. Just because I thought it was funny doesn’t mean the world wasn’t. We were in a crowded theater with about 300 people. Hearing everyone laugh was probably the best time of my life. We worked so hard for it. Lots of blood, sweat and tears got into it. Some people were laughing so hard that you couldn’t hear what was to follow.

Ghettobusters was shot 80% in Madera, including Jays Chapel, Tesoro Viejo Fire Station, and Backstreet Bar and Grill.

We shot in a lot of places, he said.

Sauceda is planning a Tubi release with a limited series of five episodes in November. However, there may be an opportunity for more.

The screening was a success, he said. We had investors watching us. Now were in talks to fund 10 more episodes. We have international distribution for this.

Ghettobusters was produced by Deana Molle, Freddy Falcon and Jaime Nungaray.

While the process to bring Ghettobusters to viewers is underway, that doesn’t mean Falcon Pictures is slowing down.

We just filmed another TV pilot, Totally Awesome Machines, which was shot in Madera, Sauceda said. It’s a bit like Mythbusters. His three characters who circulate talking about different machines. The first episode was about a fire truck. Episode two will focus on a 747 jumbo jet, episode three will focus on a yacht. We just filmed the pilot episode.

Sauceda is hoping for wider distribution with Totally Awesome Machines.

We already have Discovery Network interested in it, he said. We have a producer who works a lot with Discovery, History, and other channels. He already enjoys the pitch and is waiting to see the episode.

In addition, Falcon Pictures is set to shoot a horror film in Oakhurst soon.

We just got the green light to shoot another horror film, he said. He’s a teenage slasher called Vengeance. We have A-listers on it that have been around for a long time. We have Raymond Ochoa, a Disney Channel star. We have Connor Harry, who is on Chris Pratt’s new TV show on Amazon. It’s going pretty well.

This is what I want to do. I want to bring this stuff to my hometown.