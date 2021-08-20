Go-Go Thresher Gina Schock Releases New Photobook, “Made in Hollywood”, Tracing the Band’s 40-Year Journey





Black Dog & Leventhal A new book with candid photos taken by Go-Go drummer Gina shock during their 40-year musical career will be released on October 26, just days before the band is inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. In Made in Hollywood: Unlimited Access with Go-Go’s, Schock takes fans on a photographic journey through the history of all-female groups, using a treasure trove of personal photos, as well as images of posters, memorabilia and more from the group’s archives. The book also contains essays from the five members of Go-Go singer Gina Belinda Carlisle, guitarist Jane wiedlin, guitarist / keyboardist Charlotte caffey and bassist Kathy valentine as well as fans as famous as The B-52 Kate pierson, Jodie foster, Eurythmy Dave stewart, MTV VJ Martha quinn, and Paul Pee Wee Herman Rubens. I really had no idea I was going to be the Go-Gos Archivist, Schock notes. I’ve always loved photography so taking group photos was a natural process. When you read this book, I hope you feel like you’ve been with me for the past forty years. From Baltimore to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, what a trip it’s been. Made in hollywood also features a preface written by Valentine, who notes that as Go-Gos drummer, Schock gives songs instantly recognizable, identifiable hooks, heartbeat and life force to a song. You can pre-order the book now by visiting BlackDogandLeventhal.com. The Go-Go’s will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on October 30 in Cleveland, with Todd Rundgren, Carole king, Tina turner, Foo fighters, JAY Z and others. The group also lined up a series of Concerts on the West Coast end of December 2021 and beginning of January 2022. Copyright 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

