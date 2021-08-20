Entertainment
COVID-19 report focuses on Oahu concert, wedding clusters; includes eight breakthrough cases
The Hawaii Department of Health’s COVID-19 cluster report this week focuses on community transition from social gatherings – including a bar concert and wedding reception in Oahu.
The state has seen an increase in coronavirus cases driven by the highly transmissible delta variant since July, according to the report, and although social gatherings are “important places of connection in these unprecedented times,” mitigation strategies are necessary to prevent the spread of disease. coronavirus.
In July, health officials investigated a cluster of 23 cases of coronavirus associated with a concert at an Oahu bar.
Band members performed while sick and shared microphones and instruments, health officials noted, which likely contributed to the spread of the coronavirus.
A total of 16 people, including band members, employees and concert attendees, tested positive for the coronavirus following the concert held inside with “many attendees, intermittent mask wear and very little physical distancing ”. Four of the 16 have been vaccinated, and therefore, breakthrough cases.
Seven other secondary cases were transmitted to household members, none of whom were vaccinated.
The concert cluster has also been linked to two other clusters – one at a workplace and one at another concert.
Health officials also last month investigated a cluster of 17 coronavirus cases associated with a wedding reception held at an indoor banquet hall in Oahu.
A total of 28 people attended, including 12 who tested positive for the coronavirus. Four of them were fully vaccinated, or breakthrough cases.
The cluster resulted in five secondary cases among household members.
While most of the participants who contracted the coronavirus experienced mild to moderate symptoms, two experienced severe symptoms and were hospitalized. A hospitalized and unvaccinated participant died of COVID.
Officials said a member of the wedding party and their spouse were both showing symptoms of COVID and exposed the bride and groom at wedding rehearsals held at the same location.
Participants reported that masks were not worn consistently and correctly during wedding events, and that there was no physical distancing, and that they felt a “false sense of security” because they were were friends and family who knew each other.
Additionally, one attendee had recently traveled to Las Vegas before heading to rehearsals, but ultimately did not attend the wedding or reception due to symptoms of COVID.
Health officials continue to urge everyone to get vaccinated against COVID-19, noting that a church pastor recently hospitalized with the coronavirus has taken action by holding a pop-up vaccination clinic for his congregation.
Cluster reports are published as a way to identify risk factors, inform official recommendations and share key lessons learned to date. The DOH notes that they do not reflect the total number of cases reported in the state. Additionally, the same group may be included in multiple reports if a new case has been identified within 14 days of the report finalization date.
Health officials are currently investigating 48 clusters in the four main counties, resulting in more than 600 cases. The majority of cases are found in the counties of Oahu and Maui.
>> In Oahu, authorities are investigating two groups with 120 prison cases, 10 restaurant groups resulting in 97 cases, three workplace groups resulting in 28 cases, three groups from social gatherings with 23 cases and d ‘other groups in bars and nightclubs, as well as in construction, industry and travel, accommodation and tourism.
>> In Maui County, authorities are investigating two groups with 99 cases in correctional facilities, two groups at a social gathering with 27 cases, five workplace groups resulting in 26 cases, five groups in industry travel, accommodation and tourism with 19 cases, two clusters in educational institutions with 16 cases, and other clusters in restaurant, gym and in the “other” category, which may include retail businesses, offices or first responders.
>> On the island of Hawaii, authorities are investigating a group with eight cases in an educational setting, and another group in a professional setting with eight cases as well.
>> In Kauai, authorities are investigating a cluster of 50 cases in a penitentiary, a cluster of educational institutions with 42 cases and a cluster of restaurants with 16 cases.
