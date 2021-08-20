Barely bluegrass cancels 2021 festival, but livestream will have Bob Mold, Ani DiFranco





Delta did the Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival in person this year at Golden Gate Park, but there will be a three-day livestream with festival favorites Mavis Staples and Emmylou Harris. Back in those upbeat spring days when Outside Lands announced its delayed return and tickets sold out in under two hours, it seemed foolproof that our hot and festive summer would be epic and that every festival would return as planned. But the My Fall Plans vs The Delta Variant meme wiped another major in-person event off the calendar. The Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival announced on Thursday that they are cancellation of this year’s in-person festival, although a replacement three-day livestream (October 1-3) has some pretty impressive names. They put their best face on the ad, calling the 2021 Come What May – Hardly Strictly Everywhere livestream, and announcing that they had booked Ani DiFranco, Bel Fleck and Bob Mold (with Fred Armisen? Apparently he’s a musician? ). They also have staples pretty much every year like Mavis Staples, Steve Earle, and Emmylou Harris, but it won’t be in person, and much of it won’t be live performances. After consulting with our team of COVID security advisors and in close communication with the City of San Francisco, Hardly Strictly Bluegrass has come to the difficult conclusion that we are unable to host the festival at Golden Gate Park this year, have the organizers said in a statement. We cannot deviate from our mission to provide the safest and most magical musical environment, with all the care and consideration for our festival-goers and artists, which has been at the heart of Hardly Strictly for over two decades. The livestream will take place Friday, Saturday and Sunday of the first weekend of October, the acts are announced but the scheduled performance times are not. Every day, the show runs from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., and unlike last pre-recorded years (but executed with great taste!) bluegrass festival broadcast live, part of it will actually be played live. Organizers say in their statement that the prerecorded performances were in production long before the Delta variants took off, so it seems they may have known for some time that this year’s festival in the park didn’t have it all. simply not take place. Image: Barely Strictly Bluegrass As an addendum, they are hosting two free music, testing and vaccination events at the Bayview Opera House. This Sunday, August 22, and again on Sunday, September 12, they’ll have live music, walk-in tests and vaccinations, and free festival merchandise with EVERY VAX while supplies last. Related: Barely moves strictly online for 2020, announces grants for music venues and artists [SFist] Picture: Barely bluegrass

