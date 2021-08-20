Protg’s review: The Story of a Routine Assassin reenacts same old hits

The trailer for The Protg tells us that this empty-calorie action thriller is from the studio that gave us the John Wick movies and the director of Casino Royale, so it’s a pretty good start, but despite the trio Powerful from Maggie Q, Samuel L. Jackson and Michael Keaton and some striking visuals and some nifty fight scenes, this is the kind of movie that fills us with a déjà vu viewer.

The protected: 2 out of 4

CST_

CST_



CST_

CST_



CST_

CST_



CST_

CST_



We’ve seen it all before, often done with more flair, a better brand of dark humor, and smarter storylines.

The Protg kicks off with a prologue set in Vietnam, where Samuel L. Jackson’s professional assassin, a certain Moody Dutton (there is now a name for a hitman, hes Moody!) Arrives at a crime scene. in which a number of henchmen were shot. It turns out to be the work of a little girl named Anna (Eva Nguyen Thorsen), who had managed to grab a gun and mow those bags of human trafficking dirt. Impressed by little Anna’s cunning and ingenuity, Moody takes Anna with him and crosses the border well. assassin, because when we move forward many years later, Anna (now played by Maggie Q) has literally become Moodys’ criminal partner. Anna is not only sleek and gorgeous, wearing fabulous outfits to work, but she has equal or even better skills than Moodys in shooting, stabbing, kicking, punching, detonating things and simply wet work in general.

The makeshift family that kills together, stays together.

Samuel L. Jackson’s role as a hitman in The Protg is reminiscent of his role as a hitman in another recent film. Lionsgate

Judging by the massive mansion where Moody lives, business has been pretty stable over the years. On Moody 70e birthday, Anna gives him a rare guitar that once belonged to the great Albert King blues, and things take a contemplative turn when Moody shows Anna his wall of victims, and says that even though they all had it coming, their souls waiting to greet him on the other side or something like that. Way to spoil the party mood, Moody.

Even though Moody is a top hit hitman with dozens of murders and surely a number of enemies who would love to see him dead, he doesn’t seem to have much of a security system, and he is shot in his own home by a gang of killers. (You can practically see the wire pulling the stuntman through the air as Moody is hit by an explosion and flies into her own tub.) Meanwhile, Anna narrowly escapes with one hit in the rare bookstore she owns on the front, but man these rare books really take a punch, way beyond the point of being gently used.

Urban Rembrandt (Michael Keaton) doesn’t know whether to romance Anna or kill her. Lionsgate

Now is the time for revenge, baby! Annas searches for the man behind the men who killed Moody and tried to get her killed takes her back to Vietnam for the first time since she was a child. Anna hooks up with Robert Patricks Billy Boy, a motorcycle gang leader and an old friend of Moodys, and this Billy Boy is very helpful. Meanwhile, Anna gets tangled up in some sort of bizarre relationship with Michael Keatons Rembrandt (the names of the characters in this movie!), Who is kind of a criminal repairman and is quite courteous and sophisticated and would love to explore a romance with Anna but might also have to kill her. This leads to the inevitable scene where Maggie Q and Keaton (and their stuntmen) engage in a violent and sexually provocative melee duel, with Keatons Rembrandt finally proclaiming that she must kill him or clear him, if you get my drift. .

Looks like it was yesterday, but it was a full two months ago that Samuel L. Jackson was first seen in The Hitmans Wifes Bodyguard, playing another assassin. Jackson is still a lot of fun to watch, but the two characters are virtually interchangeable. Maggie Q and Michael Keaton are great together, even when the plot forces them to behave in stunning ways. The Protg isn’t trying to be more than an escape action fare, but when you’ve got the star power of the main trio, a terrific supporting cast, and what feels like a pretty big budget, it’s n is not too much to ask for a little Something like a consistent script. Instead, we get two variations on the same twist and an ending that is both cloudy and irritating. Maggie Q and company deserve better.