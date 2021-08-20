‘Punky Brewster’ sequel canceled at Peacock – The Hollywood Reporter





Even Punky Power can’t save Punky brewster. Peacock canceled his Punky brewster series sequel after a season. The series is the NBCUniversal-backed streamer’s first half-hour comedy cancellation. Sources say that original star Soleil Moon Frye and the show’s executive producers all wanted to return for additional seasons, and while Peacock executives, including entertainment president Susan Rovner, liked the show, the decision has ultimately taken not to move forward with a second season. “Punky brewster was a beloved series that approached meaningful storylines with so much heart, ”said Lisa Katz, President, Writer, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “It was a bright light for so many viewers and we are eternally grateful to the Universal Studio Group, the producers, the cast and the crew and especially Soleil Moon Frye for reigniting the Punky Power in everyone.” New Punky brewster kicked off its entire 10-episode season on February 25 to lukewarm reviews. The series, which THR Chief TV critic Daniel Fienberg said that “[n]either ineptly stuck in the past, nor intelligently inhabiting the present, ”currently has a 57% review rating and an 81% lower rating among viewers on RottenTomatoes.com. (Peacock, like other streamers, doesn’t post audience data.) Taken over to pilot in September 2019 by former Peacock Originals boss Bill McGoldrick, Punky landed a serial order in January, months before Rovner and Frances Berwick arrived to oversee a portfolio that includes Peacock, NBC and the company’s cable networks suite. Moon Frye has reprized her role as an iconic character, only now she’s a single mother of three trying to get her life back on her feet when she meets a young girl who, just like her, was in the foster system. Cherie Johnson reprized her role as Punky’s best friend, with Quinn Copeland (Waitress the musical) as a punky girl. Lauren Donzis, Oliver De Los Santos and Noah Cottrell complete the cast. Freddie Prinze Jr. played Punky’s ex-husband. Steve and Jim Armogida wrote the screenplay and produced the comedy Universal Content Productions and Universal TV alongside Moon Frye. Original series creator David Duclon and Main Event Media’s Jimmy Fox also produced alongside pilot director Jonathan Judge. Punky brewster was one of multiple reboots / relaunches underway at Peacock, the NBCUniversal-backed streamer that launched last year. Others include the Saved by the Bell update (which marked a second season) and the next MacGruber, Battlestar Galactica and Bel-Air. This latest series, a dramatic take on The prince of Bel-Air, is already in his third showrunner. Peacock is also bringing some of Universal’s best-known movies to TV with new releases. Field of dreams and Ted because the streamer is still determining his strategic vision. Punky brewster becomes the second scripted original to get the ax in Peacock and joins the drama Brave New World, which was originally set to air on USA Network before it was moved to the streamer. Peacock also deleted Larry Wilmore’s talk show after his initial order.

