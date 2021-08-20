



SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) – Hollywood’s most famous automaker is in town this week for Automania, but also to shoot part of a documentary about his life. You might not recognize Jay Ohrberg’s name, but you will certainly recognize his cars. “I’ve been a car guy all along,” Jay Ohrberg said. Ohrberg says he got into cars at an early age. “When I first came out of the military, I built a dragster and went 169.56 mph, which was the fastest car in the world at the time,” Ohrberg said. His next car put him on the fast lane to Hollywood. “I had this idea for some reason to build this car with two tubs and a toilet and a Chrysler engine, so I built this car and they made it a toy model and Johnny Carson got me in on it. his show with the car, ”Ohrberg mentioned. From there, business started to pick up steam. “Then the auto shows started calling me and I wanted to rent it and I thought I could make a living with these cars,” Ohrberg said. Lincoln County MPs Respond to Multiple Accidents on First Day of Class at Harrisburg Schools

His designs have become the driving force behind some of Hollywood’s most iconic cars. For example, the Pursuit Car from the television series “Knight Rider”, the police car from “Robo Cop” and the Batmobile from the blockbuster movie “Batman Returns”, as well as several other cinematic creations. “So I built him the Batmobile, the Missile, the Bat Shield, the boat, everything for the movie, I built them, two or three of them, 18 different vehicles,” Ohrberg said. Ohrberg also built the longest car in the world, this 100-foot limousine. “It has 26 wheels, two riders one in the front and one in the back, it has a pool with a diving board and a hot tub,” Ohrberg said. His cars and his popularity have taken him all over the world. This week a crew is filming a documentary about his life and in Sioux Falls he will also be the guest celebrity at Automania. Ohrberg will be signing autographs at Automania this Saturday at Spring Brooke in Beaver Creek, Minnesota. If you want more information Click here.

