Mike Richards begins filming “Jeopardy!” as ADL calls for investigation – The Hollywood Reporter





Mike Richards tenure as the new host of Danger! began on Thursday amid an appeal by the Anti-Defamation League for an investigation into his recently resurfaced podcast comments. The next season of Sony Pictures Television’s syndicated daytime quiz show has started running as scheduled with the show’s executive producer as the new permanent host. Filming began the day after a series of offensive comments Richards made on a podcast in 2013-14 were discovered by The ring, and the host apologized profusely. Then, late Thursday afternoon, the Anti-Defamation League published the following on Twitter: “New Danger! Host Mike Richards’ derogatory remarks about Jews, women and Asians are no laughing matter. Stereotypes are an entry point to hatred and his apologies fail to acknowledge his wrongs. This reported pattern deserves investigation. “ Richards’ comments included calling his co-host a ‘booth bitch’ for modeling at CES and appearing to joke about the Jewish stereotype (after someone else made a comment about big noses, Richards reportedly said, “Ixnay on the ose-nay. She’s not an ew-Jay”). Sony did not comment on ADL’s tweet. Among other comments Richards made: Calling his co-host’s friends “really uncomfortable and overweight” and saying, “They all look terrible. … They look fat and not good, ”reportedly used a derogatory word for small people and a derogatory term for the mentally handicapped, and twice singled out white male hosts for praise apparently because they were white and male (“Jeff Probst had a daytime talk show, which I was encouraging because I like, you know, the average white host”). At another point, Richards reportedly described himself as’ horrible in every detail ‘and said rather ironically:’ I could never have heard myself. Danger!.“ Richards posted the following statement about his comments on the podcast: “It is humbling to face such a terribly embarrassing moment of judgmental error, recklessness and callousness almost a decade ago. . Looking back now, there is no excuse, of course, for the comments I made on this podcast and I am deeply sorry. The podcast was meant to be a series of irreverent conversations between longtime friends who used to joke. Even over time, it is more than clear that my attempts at humor and provocation were not acceptable, and I deleted the episodes. My responsibilities today as a father, husband and public figure who speaks to many people through my role on television mean that I have important and serious obligations as a model, and I intend to ” be up to them. Sony announced Richards as the successor to the late Alex Trebek last week. Additionally, the studio announced that The Big Bang Theory alum Mayim Bialik will host Danger! Primetime and derivative series. Richards was a surprise pick after trying out a long list of more well-known guest host candidates, and Sony has come under fire for apparently letting the show’s executive producer help lead the search for a host – who’s turned out to be himself. Other guest hosts included fan favorite LeVar Burton, former Danger! champions David Faber, Buzzy Cohen and Ken Jennings, as well as Savannah Guthrie, Sanjay Gupta, Anderson Cooper, Bialik, Aaron Rodgers, Dr. Oz, Katie Couric, George Stephanopoulos, Robin Roberts and Joe Buck.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-news/mike-richards-adl-1235000199/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos