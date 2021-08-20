Korean entertainment executives and talent expand influence in the West – The Hollywood Reporter





Since Southern California and the New York metro area are home to the largest population of Koreans outside of their home country, the growing influence of Korean culture has been pronounced in recent times. And with recent film critics’ praise as Oscar winner for Best Picture Parasite (2019) and last year Threatening, the talents of the Southeast Asian peninsula have become more visible in the West. Recently, Rebecca Sun, Hollywood reporter Editor-in-Chief of Diversity and Inclusion, spoke with two executives, Albert Park of CJ ENM, the production company behind Youn’s stay, named after Oscar-winning actress Yu-Jung Youn (Threatening), who is at the center of the reality show, and Iljoong Kim, executive director of Format East, a subsidiary of SBS, whose mission statement is to expand the market for Korean creators. Sun also spoke to Shim Na-Yeon, a director of the murder mystery series. Beyond evil, for THR presents, powered by Vision Media. Youn’s stay is in fact an emanation of Youn’s kitchen, and probes the centuries-old tradition of the “hanok,” a Korean hospitality house built with a certain feng shui in mind. “We invite foreign residents to Korea, and they can experience more of Korean culture, not only through the food, but also through an overnight stay in a deeply beautiful space,” Park explains. Celebrities like Youn and Choi Woo-shik (Parasite) adds the power of a movie star to the debates as a uniformed housekeeper, a dynamic that will be further explored in the coming season. “We’re going to see more engagement between celebrities and foreign residents,” Park said. “And we’ll actually give them more chores and assignments, (whereas before it was mostly about running the restaurant and serving the food. (In this one) there’s (more) the element of reality of the management of the current guest house. The series from director Shim Na-Yeon Beyond evil, which can be watched on Netflix, involves the hunt for a serial killer in a small town in western Gyeonggi Province by two detectives: jaded veteran Lee Dong-sik, played by Shin Ha-kyun, and a hot-shot young recruit from Seoul brought in to investigate, Han Joo-won (Yeo Jin-goo). “The key to the story is interesting because in part one there is a process of finding the culprit and viewers will be surprised at the unexpected result,” explains Shim, “and in part two after the culprit is revealed, a another hidden truth in history (emerges). Shim suggests that beyond resolving the case, his drama is more of a character study of two men who form a reluctant bond: one whose fortunes are increasing and the other who has lost his mojo. “One’s life goes up and the other’s goes down,” says the director, who adds that as a woman, “I thought I could put a soft touch on the thriller so we could please. to a wider audience. “ For her part, Kim is developing a musical competition program called Who are you?, based on the concept of alternate identities, or “sub-characters,” played by pop artists – think Beyonce’s Sasha Fierce, or Lady Gaga’s country music alter-ego, Joanne, from a song inspired by the singer’s late aunt. “There are a lot of Gen Z celebrities who like to create sub-characters,” Kim explains. “So it’s kind of a game on social media and also on celebrities who want to show that there is a difference between themselves and their (personas) on stage.” This edition of THR presents was sponsored by the Korea Creative Content Agency.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/business/business-news/thr-presents-korea-creative-content-agency-visits-with-thr-presents-1235000015/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos