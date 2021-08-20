Derek Tsang to Direct ‘Game of Thrones’ Showrunners’ Netflix’ Three-Body Problem ‘- The Hollywood Reporter





Netflix’s Sci-Fi Epic Three-body problem has found its first manager. Hong Kong filmmaker Derek Tsang – whose 2019 film Better days won the Hong Kong Film Awards and was nominated for Best International Feature at the Oscars – will direct the drama’s first episode and help set the tone for the ambitious series. The reveal marks the first official news about the mysterious project since its announcement last year. Three-body problem slated to be the first series with writer-producers David Benioff and Dan Weiss as showrunners since HBO Game Of Thrones. Alexander Woo (Terror: Infamy) is also a co-creator, writer and executive producer. The project is based on Chinese author Liu Cixin’s sci-fi trilogy, which chronicles what happens when humanity discovers that we are not alone in the universe and prepares for an alien force arriving from a distant and inhospitable world. The title refers to the alien star system, which has three stars orbiting such that an Earth-like planet between them continues to suffer from extremely hot and cold temperatures, repeatedly wiping out its intelligent civilizations. The first volume of the trilogy, The problem of the three bodies (the show dropped the “Le”) won the prestigious Hugo Award in 2015. No casting has yet been announced on the project, but Eiza González (I care a lot) would have been in talks to join. Other executive producers include Thrones veteran Bernadette Caulfield; Rian Johnson (Knives Out) and its producer partners Ram Bergman and Nena Rodrigue; Lin Qi, the former chairman of rights holder Yoozoo Group, and Zhao Jilong, CEO of rights holder, The Three-Body Universe; Rosamund Pike and Robie Uniacke for Primitive Streak; and Plan B Entertainment by Brad Pitt. Since signing a global deal with Netflix in 2019, Benioff and Weiss have also produced the comedy-drama Amanda Peet and Annie Wyman. The chair, which stars Sandra Oh as the head of a struggling college English department, and is releasing its first season on August 20. The duo also directed Leslie Jones’ 2020 stand-up comedy special. Time Machine. In addition to Better days, Tsang also received critical acclaim for his debut as a solo director, 2016’s Soul mate. It is replaced by UTA.

