Connie Britton was expecting ghosts with her co-star Jennifer Coolidge – The Hollywood Reporter





Connie Britton shared the humorous story of a ghostly night she spent with her The white lotus Castmate Jennifer Coolidge at an appearance on Late night with Seth Meyers Wednesday. The Friday night lights The actress opened up about how she was in New Orleans when Coolidge, whom Britton calls a “national treasure,” texted her an invitation that evening. Coolidge then added a fascinating follow-up: “No matter what, even if it’s late you have to come because I feel like spirits are really strong tonight.” After arriving at Coolidge’s large house, Britton said she waited about 10 minutes before being allowed into the Victorian-style house which was “fully candlelit”. She remembers feeling like she was “enter a house from the 1800s” but also “a haunted house”. Britton continued, “We went back to her back patio and ate pizza and drank wine until one in the morning, waiting for the spirits to show up.” Unfortunately, there were no ghosts who wanted to ruin their dinner. Britton and Meyers joked that Coolidge had to be the spirit they expected. The two acclaimed actresses starred in the HBO hit together The white lotus from designer Mike White. In the satirical limited series, which was filmed on location at the Four Season Resort in Maui, Hawaii, Britton played a wealthy mother on vacation with her family. Coolidge portrayed a wealthy woman facing the recent death of her mother. “It’s a fascinating experience,” Britton told Meyers of the show’s success. “There are so many conversations around the shows of the season. Now we are the conversation. She also credited White with being a “brilliant designer.” “We’re just little pawns, little robots in her crazy world,” she joked. Britton also explained that the series offers an assessment of “ourselves as a culture”. “We can clearly look at these characters and see that they are hideous… We can look at each other freely because we have to be better than them and we can laugh. It’s a great way to comment on what’s going on in the world. The white lotus got a renewal for the second season, with the second season scheduled to follow a different group of vacationers at another White Lotus hotel. All episodes are available to stream on HBO Max. Watch the interview below.

