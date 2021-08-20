In these box office dog days, Hollywood should be looking for a dog photo – deadline





If the crises continue to pile up and the late summer box office fails to find a second wind, Hollywood may have to revisit one of its rare certainties: a good movie about dogs. . Sure, Netflix and Amazon always have vintage dog classics on the shelves to stream, from Benji to Lassie, but a new weeper is needed in plexes as well – one to ease public tensions. Additionally, those of us who have adopted a best friend to deal with the pandemic are now returning to work or school. Or just dealing with the fact that a best friend is more than we can handle, just like vet bills. Given all of this, exhibitors might wonder if the cast of The suicide squad shouldn’t have featured canine stars like Hachi, Marley or even Scooby-Doo rather than live actors portrayed like Bloodsport, Ratcatcher, or Sylvester Stallone’s King Shark. Related story Tilda Swinton and Sean Baker Paw reward their doggie friends at the Palm Dog Awards in Cannes Pooches are the ones who have proven their bite at the box office in the past, not their overpriced owners. Bailey and his friends at The purpose of a dog grossed $ 200 million five years ago, and Marley and I reached $ 250 million in 2008. “Won Ton Ton: The Dog Who Saved Hollywood” (1976)

Certainly this year marks the 45th anniversary of the Hollywood dog disaster. Title Won Ton Ton: the dog who saved Hollywood, the film did the unthinkable: it portrays dogs as objects of satire. Its protagonist, a takeoff from Rin Tin Tin, had been trained to perform an acrobatic jump through paper walls but, in the movie, he continued to jump against real walls and land with a thud. Oops: We don’t make fun of clumsy dogs, we give them treats and a hug. Your Your Won mobilized a group of vintage movie stars to sell his forced jokes, including Dorothy Lamour, Victor Mature, Walter Pidgeon and Alice Faye. They were led by Michael Winner, who wielded “the charm of a chainsaw massacre,” according to film writer Arnold Schulman. In contrast, successful dog movies like The art of running in the rain treated their canine characters with respect, if not reverence. Awkwardly titled, the film was a $ 30 million sleeper in 2019. Genre films have been warmly received by the growing Dog Nation of 85 million people. Their loyalty has been encouraged not only by the pandemic, but also by testimonials about the chemical benefits of canine fellowship. By petting a dog, we are told, hormones like oxytocin and prolactin are released in loyal dog owners – those who agree to be labeled “owners.” Many of us prefer other titles, such as “companion dog” or “pet sitter”. By way of full disclosure, I have “owned” (or vice versa) a dog for 10 years and found the relationship difficult. While walking her, other dog owners insist on giving her advice on how to feed, groom and discipline her, even referring to social media to back up their arguments. Since everyone is an expert, they are also passionate about media characterizations: they hated Your Your Won but loved Running in the rain, perhaps because Enzo, his canine protagonist, was not only a key character but also narrated the film (Kevin Costner provided the gritty voice). Admittedly, Enzo dies at the end. They all do – teary endings are the key to the genre. There is nothing like a dead dog to guarantee a good cinematic date.

