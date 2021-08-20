OnlyFans to ban pornographic videos from October – The Hollywood Reporter





In a striking change for a company known for its sexually explicit content, OnlyFans will begin banning users from posting content containing “sexually explicit behavior” in October due to demands from banking partners and payment providers, the company said Thursday. company. Nude photos and videos will still be allowed on the platform, provided they follow those of OnlyFans rules, but it’s not immediately clear how the company will determine what type of sexually explicit content will fall under the ban. Earlier this year, OnlyFans quietly prohibits users from posting sexual content to its platform. “In order to ensure the long-term sustainability of our platform and to continue to host an inclusive community of creators and fans, we need to evolve our content guidelines,” OnlyFans said in a statement, which was reported. for the first time by Bloomberg. The changes come as OnlyFans, which has 2 million creators and more than 130 million users, seeks funding from outside investors for a valuation of $ 1 billion. According to Axes, OnlyFans has struggled to find VC funding in part because of concerns about adult content on the platform and potential difficulties finding brand partners due to the company’s reputation. This week, the company launched an SFW streaming service that does not contain any nudity or sexually explicit content. But OnlyFans, which allows creators to charge their fans for photos and videos, has become popular among sex workers and creators who have come to rely on OnlyFans for their income. Siri Dahl, an OnlyFans creator and adult movie star, said Hollywood journalist that 90 percent of its income comes from OnlyFans. But without clear direction from the platform on what their new rules will entail in October, Dahl said she has no concrete idea how her income will be affected. “It’s pretty terrifying,” Dahl said. “I bought a house in April. So I’m sitting here going Costs. Am I going to lose my house?“ Billy Procida, actor, creator of OnlyFans and host of The Manwhore podcast, said the vague language around the company’s announcement – “sexually explicit conduct” – did not reveal whether DM creators could still pay users with explicit conduct, or whether the new rules will have an impact on anything published and shared on the platform. Either way, Procida said he was “angry” that the creators of OnlyFans found out through news reports, and not from the company itself – and even with that, the changes in rules remain unclear. “We don’t even know what the changes are. We don’t know, ”Procida said. THR. “I can’t tell you exactly how this affects what I do because I don’t know what the new rules are. “

