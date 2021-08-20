West Hollywood gay bar, Abbey sues customer after drugging allegations





Abbey West Hollywood gay bar The Abbey has filed a lawsuit against a comedy writer over her social media claims she was drugged there by a bartender. The bar alleges writer and actress Haley White was lying when she posted that she was drugged and that security camera footage confirms she was not telling the truth. The lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday against White, according to Spectrum 1 News. The Abbey is suing White for libel, commercial defamation, breach of contract, and breach of the Good Faith and Fair Dealing Commitment. He is asking for more than $ 5 million in damages. White, 38, published the allegations on August 3, writing that she was severely drugged by an abbey bartender on July 29. She then wrote that people should boycott the bar, according to The Abbeys lawsuit. Camera footage from the Abbey, however, shows White for most of his time there. There is an 11-minute gap when she and a woman go to the bathroom together, the outlet reported. At no time can any member of the abbey staff, or anyone else for that matter, be seen tampering with their drink, the lawsuit said. The lawsuit also says that after White’s publication, the abbey contacted her about her allegations, offering her a review of the gang. Even after viewing the video, the lawsuit says White continued to make false statements. The bar sent White’s attorney a cease and desist letter over his statements asking him to make a statement apologizing for his comments, according to Spectrum News 1. White then partially deleted his comments online but left a few. The two sides reached a settlement deal last Friday on the condition that White issue a prominent statement on his accounts by 4 p.m. Saturday. The abbey alleges the post was not as important as it had promised, violating the agreement. White posted a lengthy post on Instagram and Twitter on Sunday. After The Abby provided me with new information, including the ability to review the video, I now want to correct the record and clarify what happened, she wrote. The story continues I apologize to all Abbey employees who were negatively affected or threatened as a result of my comments. I believe their actions show that they are truly concerned about the safety of their customers and that they are taking steps to make their establishment safe. Less than a day after posting the statement online, White posted another on Instagram where she said she wanted people to hear the entirety of what happened. There is an important additional detail that the pictures also show me collapsing from a cabin seat shortly after drinking my drink. It shows me being helped out of the bar by a friend and amazing [woman] I did not know. I am deeply touched by the women who stepped in to make sure I was okay, White wrote. She added that the only time she had felt this sick was when she was drugged years ago.

